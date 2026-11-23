“An Act relating to initiatives regarding diversity, equity, and inclusion,” formally known as House Bill 4 , was introduced in the Kentucky General Assembly on February 12, 2025. The legislation sought to restrict how public colleges and universities across Kentucky could fund and implement diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. Under the bill, institutions were prohibited from using resources to establish or maintain DEI offices, employ DEI officers, fund DEI training, or maintain DEI-related programs. It also restricted differential treatment based on an individual's race, sex, religion, color or national origin in areas such as admissions, hiring and scholarships.

At Murray State University, the implementation of HB 4 resulted in changes to several campus offices, programs, and initiatives. The university restructured or renamed:

The Office of Multicultural Initiatives, Student Leadership and Inclusive Excellence (OMI)

The Pride Center

The Women's Center

The legislation also required the university to eliminate DEI offices and training initiatives, as well as scholarship criteria that provided differential treatment based on protected characteristics.

These changes have influenced how multicultural student organizations operate on campus. Delmie Lopez, a member of Murray State's International Student Organization (ISO) , said the organization has experienced changes in student engagement and how it approaches campus programming since the restrictions took effect.

"I will say there has been a decrease in international students overall in the university, so that has definitely impacted the amount of people that go to these events that we've had," Lopez said. "I will also say that there has been a lot of caution on the events that we do, the wording that we do as well, because there have been many instances where we're like, OK, do we use these words? Do we not? What is allowed? What is not allowed as well?" Lopez added.

Other Murray State students, including Cameren White, a member of MSU Alliance, formerly known as the Pride Center, have also noticed changes in the atmosphere surrounding their organizations. For White, the changes have meant losing some of the sense of connection that once brought students together.

“It just feels like there was a lot of joy in the space that has kind of had to be removed, and conversations are much more like sanitized, monitored in a big way, and that's just been really difficult. I got to attend an Alliance meeting like two years ago, and I don't know, it's just like something feels different now,” White said.

Beyond the changes in atmosphere, White described other moments that made them feel the organization had lost part of its place on campus.

“We had a website for the Pride Center where we had written history of Alliance as an organization, and it was without warning, kind of wiped from that site. So, we lost a lot of really great information, and if those files still existed anywhere, I would love to see them. I also just feel that in general, I've never heard any member of admin express support for the queer community directly, and I would really love to hear that,” White said.

For White, the changes go beyond a shift in programming or campus spaces. They have also affected how students see their place and sense of belonging at Murray State.