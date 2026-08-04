Applications now open for assistance with paying summer electric bills in western Kentucky

Kentuckians who need help paying their electric bill can now apply for some government assistance.

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) provides subsidies in the summer to help offset cooling costs. Funding for the program comes from the federal government. Community Action Kentucky administers LIHEAP in the Bluegrass State in partnership with the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

Households whose incomes fall at or below 150% of the federal poverty line – or around $49,500 dollars for a family of four – qualify for assistance. Benefits are paid directly to the household’s electric vendor.

As part of an application, you must provide social security numbers or permanent resident cards for everyone in their household; proof of income for all household members from the preceding month; and your account number and name for your electric utility account. In addition, you also need to show your most current electric bill, a statement from your landlord if electric costs are included in rent, or a statement from your electric company if you participate in a pre-pay program.

Applications are open now through Sept. 11, or until funds are depleted.

Purchase Area residents can apply for LIHEAP funds through West Kentucky Allied Services .