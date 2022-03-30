Severe weather to impact region throughout the day

The National Weather Service has issued a severe weather outlook Wednesday for western Kentucky.

The majority of the region is under enhanced risk for severe storms. According to the outlook from the Paducah NWS office, severe thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and into the evening. Damaging winds are a strong possibility, and a few tornadoes are possible. The line of storms is expected to arrive in far western Kentucky around 2 p.m. and work its way east, exiting Daviess, McLean, Muhlenberg and Todd counties around 9 p.m.

Most public schools in the area are dismissing early due to the severe weather forecast.

Early morning predictions indicate the winds will remain around 20 to 30 mph and could gust up to 40 to 55 mph. A wind advisory is ongoing for the area until 7 p.m. tonight. Damage to tree limbs is possible and area residents are encouraged to be cautious on roads.

Areas of the region could experience up to 1.5 inches of rainfall during the storm.