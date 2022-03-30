© 2022
Environment

Severe weather to impact region throughout the day

WKMS | By Lily Burris
Published March 30, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT
3_30_severe_weather_time_of_arrival_NWS
Paducah National Weather Service
/
Severe storms are expected in the region through Wednesday afternoon into the evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe weather outlook Wednesday for western Kentucky.

The majority of the region is under enhanced risk for severe storms. According to the outlook from the Paducah NWS office, severe thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and into the evening. Damaging winds are a strong possibility, and a few tornadoes are possible. The line of storms is expected to arrive in far western Kentucky around 2 p.m. and work its way east, exiting Daviess, McLean, Muhlenberg and Todd counties around 9 p.m.

Most public schools in the area are dismissing early due to the severe weather forecast.

Early morning predictions indicate the winds will remain around 20 to 30 mph and could gust up to 40 to 55 mph. A wind advisory is ongoing for the area until 7 p.m. tonight. Damage to tree limbs is possible and area residents are encouraged to be cautious on roads.

Areas of the region could experience up to 1.5 inches of rainfall during the storm.

Lily Burris
Lily Burris is a tornado recovery reporter for WKMS, Murray State's NPR Station. Her nine month reporting project is supported by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
