NWS Paducah updates on potential severe weather in area Tuesday night, Wednesday

Forecasters with the National Weather Service Office in Paducah say severe thunderstorms are possible in southern Illinois Tuesday.

Severe thunderstorms are also possible in southern Illinois, western Kentucky and northwest Tennessee on Wednesday with much of the region at an enhanced risk for severe weather. Forecaster Sean Polous says potential damaging winds would most likely be the main threat with tomorrow’s storms.

Wind advisories are expected to be in effect from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday in southern Illinois and western Kentucky. Non-storm sustained winds as high as 20 miles per hour and gusts of up to 40 miles per hour are possible.