Graves County Emergency Management activates DARCI in response to recent severe weather damage

Graves County Emergency Management activated the DARCI platform on Sunday, which lets residents who have been affected by severe weather in recent days share their disaster-related needs with relief organizations in the county.

The Mayfield-Graves County Long Term Recovery Group, which is collaborating with the county’s emergency management office in the platform’s activation, encourages any resident who experienced either major or minor damages from recent flooding to submit a list of needs through DARCI , a disaster awareness and preparedness program developed by the Disaster Recovery Center of West Kentucky and Blue Sky Global.

The local long term recovery group said all reports submitted will help form a better understanding of the impacts of the recent storm throughout the community, as well as what response is needed.