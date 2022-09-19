Entry fees waived on National Public Lands Day in Kentucky this coming weekend

The National Park Service will waive fees at national parks, monuments, forests and other federal public lands around Kentucky on Saturday, Sept. 24.

For the last 29 years, The National Environmental Education Foundation has partnered with the National Park Service to celebrate nature and hold the largest single day of volunteer events for the country’s public lands on National Public Lands Day.

“During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, our country’s public lands acted as a safe haven for all Americans to gather with their friends and families,” said Meri-Margaret Deoudes, president and CEO of NEEF in a press release. “NPLD gives us an opportunity to return the favor. Along with our state and federal partners, we invite the public to join us in giving back to these spaces that have played such an important role in our lives.”

People can volunteer at 500 events around the country including at least 10 volunteer events around Kentucky. There will be shore cleanups at Lake Cumberland and Green River Lake, and a fishing derby for seniors 62 and older in Jamestown.

Mammoth Cave National Park is already free to enter, but has plans to offer a free self-guided tour on National Public Lands day.

The Daniel Boone National Forest is waiving most recreation area fees for day sites and overnight camping.