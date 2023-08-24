TVA approves 4.5% base rate increase for its 10 million customers

The Tennessee Valley Authority recently approved a 4.5% base rate increase for its 10 million customers.

A release from the utility provider estimates the hike will translate to a $3.50 increase to a typical residential energy bill each month.

TVA leadership said the company is not immune to cost increases and logistical challenges, and they are working to minimize the impact on families.

The Center for Biological Diversity criticized TVA’s decision in a statement from an energy justice campaigner with the group, saying the power provider has made energy less accessible for its customers during a national heat wave and calling for the company to prioritize energy efficiency and transition to 100% renewable energy sources.