Landslides, floods might get mapped in Tennessee under new bills

WPLN | By Caroline Eggers
Published February 21, 2024 at 12:08 PM CST
Devinder Sandhu, a civil engineer, helped rebuild stable soil after a 300-foot-wide landslide washed away the backyards of six homes in South Nashville in 2021.
WPLN
/
Caroline Eggers
Tennessee lawmakers are considering legislation this year that would require public access to maps of floods and landslides across the state.

There are two bills with the same intent: the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation would collect and publish data on floods and landslides.

Sen. Ed Jackson, R-Jackson and Rep. Rusty Grills, R-Newbern filed one version of the bill, which also specifies that the department should include info on the geographic location, duration and severity of the two hazards. Sen. Heidi Campbell, D-Nashville and Rep. Jason Powell, D-Nashville filed a similar bill one week earlier in January.

The black dots represent May 2010 landslides, and the yellow dots represent some of the March 1975 landslides. The map was created by a U.S. Geological Survey scientist.
USGS
/
Courtesy Francis Ashland
Powell introduced a similar bill last year that also included funding for a mesonet, a statewide weather monitoring network, but the funding was removed from this year’s bill. In November, the Tennessee Department of Military requested funding directly from Gov. Bill Lee for a mesonet but the department was not awarded the funds.

Climate context

Risks for both floods and landslides have become greater in Tennessee in recent decades and will continue to increase with additional planetary warming.

Climate change driven by fossil fuels, deforestation and agriculture has intensified rainstorms, which can lead to more destructive flooding and then landslides. In 2010, for example, Nashville had at least 560 landslides after a two-day, 13-inch rainfall.

To create better climate models for precipitation, flooding and landslides, scientists have saidthe state needs a mesonet, which also helps with forecasting precipitation and other extreme weather.
Environment landslidesfloodingtennessee legislature
Caroline Eggers
Caroline Eggers covers environmental issues with a focus on equity for WPLN News through Report for America, a national service program that supports journalists in local newsrooms across the country. Before joining the station, she spent several years covering water quality issues, biodiversity, climate change and Mammoth Cave National Park for newsrooms in the South. Her reporting on homelessness and a runoff-related “fish kill” for the Bowling Green Daily News earned her 2020 Kentucky Press Association awards in the general news and extended coverage categories, respectively. Beyond deadlines, she is frequently dancing, playing piano and photographing wildlife and her poodle, Princess. She graduated from Emory University with majors in journalism and creative writing.
See stories by Caroline Eggers
