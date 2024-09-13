© 2024
Tennessee in drought for the third consecutive summer — making flash flooding more likely

WPLN | By Caroline Eggers
Published September 13, 2024 at 8:36 AM CDT
A map of drought in Tennessee during September 2024.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)
A map of drought in Tennessee during September 2024.

Tennessee is in widespread drought for the third consecutive year.

On Thursday, about 85% of the state was in moderate drought, and more than a third of the state was in “severe” drought, which can translate to poor air quality, aquatic organism deaths, low creeks and poor water quality.

Droughts can also increase the risk of flash floods: After soil dries up, the ground hardens, making runoff more likely during heavy rain events.

Parts of the state could be at risk of flash flooding this weekend. The National Weather Service forecasted two to five inches of rainfall in some areas of Middle and West Tennessee.

Statewide, this is the driest summer since 2007, which was the driest summer since the start of the US Drought Monitor in 2000, according to state climatologist Andrew Joyner.

Tennessee faced drought the past three summers. In 2022 and 2023, the state also had significant droughts in the fall. In November 2022, dry conditions covered 98% of land in the state at its peak. Last year, the fall drought spilled into the winter and early spring this year.

Prior to this pattern of drought, Tennessee recorded three of the five wettest years since 1895 in the years 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Some parts of the state may see relief from the drought after the rains this weekend. Some stream levels could rise and improve dissolved oxygen levels for aquatic life.

But if the dry pattern continues, the relief will be temporary and the drought may expand, Joyner said.
Caroline Eggers
Caroline Eggers covers environmental issues with a focus on equity for WPLN News through Report for America, a national service program that supports journalists in local newsrooms across the country. Before joining the station, she spent several years covering water quality issues, biodiversity, climate change and Mammoth Cave National Park for newsrooms in the South. Her reporting on homelessness and a runoff-related “fish kill” for the Bowling Green Daily News earned her 2020 Kentucky Press Association awards in the general news and extended coverage categories, respectively. Beyond deadlines, she is frequently dancing, playing piano and photographing wildlife and her poodle, Princess. She graduated from Emory University with majors in journalism and creative writing.
See stories by Caroline Eggers
