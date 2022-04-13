Ky. House overrides Gov. Beshear's veto on 'omnibus' anti-abortion bill

The Kentucky House has voted 76-21 to override Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto of House Bill 3, a sweeping anti-abortion bill.

The Senate is expected to follow suit. Once it does, the bill would go into effect immediately, because it includes an emergency clause.

The bill, sponsored by Republican Rep. Nancy Tate of Brandenburg, makes it harder for minors to get abortions, restricts abortion medication and bans the procedure after the 15th week of pregnancy.

The 15-week ban was originally filed as part of a different measure but was added into House Bill 3 shortly before it passed late last month. Its language is closely aligned with the Mississippi law hanging in the balance of the U.S. Supreme Court.

In his veto late last week, Beshear questioned the bill’s constitutionality.

Dozens of those opposed to the bill gathered at the statehouse Wednesday as lawmakers went to and from the chambers.

Maggie Murray drove to the Capitol from La Grange to protest the bill.

“Reproductive freedom is extraordinarily important to the welfare of any birthing people. If we cannot choose when we have children, we cannot control our working or going to school,” Murray said.

Louisville Democratic Rep. Attica Scott was among the House members to vote to uphold the veto.

“They are not about improving health outcomes,” she said. “HB 3 is nothing more than a feeble attempt at power, domination and control over people’s bodies.”

Scott added that family planning decisions are deeply personal and often difficult.

“How you or I feel about abortion is irrelevant,” she said. “It is not our place to decide for someone whether or when they should become a parent.”

Republican Rep. Norma Kirk-McCormick, of Inez, said abortion is against her religious beliefs.

“Every day we convene in this body, we open with the pledge and with prayer and we stand here in this body before a sign that says ‘In God We Trust,’” she said.

“The abortion of a baby is plain wrong and I pray that God would have mercy on anyone that would take the life of a child. There’s no mercy on that baby in abortion.”

