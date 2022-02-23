Aprile Rickert
Aprile is WFPL's health reporter. Rickert comes to WFPL from the News and Tribune in Southern Indiana, where she covered crime and courts as a senior reporter. A New Albany native, she spent nearly two decades in Louisville before recently moving back across the river to Jeffersonville.
The sweeping measure would restrict abortion medication, make it harder for minors to terminate a pregnancy and regulate disposal of fetal remains.
Gov. Andy Beshear has vetoed a measure to end the coronavirus-related state of emergency, saying it would take away emergency food benefits.
The Kentucky Senate has allocated $100 million in its state budget to address the nursing shortage.
Gov. Andy Beshear said he is planning to withdraw the more than 380 Kentucky National Guard members helping at hospitals and food banks by next week, as COVID-19 case counts continue to fall.
The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has the right to defend a restrictive abortion law.
A legislative committee has passed an anti-abortion bill that would make it harder for minors to access abortions and restrict medication.
Gov. Andy Beshear says a GOP-led measure to end the COVID-19 state of emergency March 7 could impact future aid.
A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing the daughter of former Kentucky politician, Wesley Morgan.
Kentucky's payments will be split between local and state governments, and used in part to help fund addiction treatment resources.
A Kentucky legislative committee has passed a bill that supporters say would improve the nursing workforce in the state.