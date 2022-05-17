© 2022
Government & Politics

2022 Kentucky Primary Election results by county

Published May 17, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT
WKMS will update this page as ballots get counted. The tallies of the lone statewide Kentucky races — the U.S. Senate Democratic and Republican primaries — will be listed below. Down ballot county races will be listed in the tabs seen at the bottom of the page.

U.S. Senate Republican Primary

Arnold Blankenship
Valerie "Dr. Val" Fredrick
Paul V. Hamilton
Rand Paul
John Schiess
Tami L. Stainfield

U.S. Senate Democratic Primary

Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr. 
Charles Booker
Ruth Gao
John Merrill

Ballard
Caldwell
Calloway
Carlisle
Christian
Crittenden
Fulton
Click on your county to view results.

Ballard

Ky. State House District 1

Republican Primary
Christopher M. Tucker
Steven Jack Rudy

Ballard County Clerk

Republican Primary
Katie S. Mercer
Rebecca Anne Martin Lane
Democratic Primary
Megan Blankenship
Jessica Owsley

Ballard County Sheriff

Democratic Primary
Ronnie Harvell
Ronnie Giles

Ballard County Jailer

Democratic Primary
LaManda Lee Graves
James Aaron Campbell

Magistrate

1st Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Ryan Hedrick
Angela Cooper
Democratic Primary
Tracey N. Wiggins
Samuel Brooking

3rd Magisterial District
Democratic Primary
Rebekah Tatum
Keith Deweese

4th Magisterial District
Democratic Primary
Charles Myatt
Glenn Bray
Steve Cooper

5th Magisterial District
Democratic Primary
James Milgate
Anna Turner-Abernathy

Caldwell

Ky. State House District 8

Republican Primary
Larry Curling
Walker Wood Thomas

Caldwell County Clerk

Republican Primary
Jenny Phelps Clark
Jennifer Watson Hale
Kristina Thompson

Caldwell County Sheriff

Republican Primary
Chris Noel
Brent E. McDowell
Don Weedman
Jeremy Hillyard
Steve Caldwell
William "Keith" Suits
Democratic Primary
John "Big John" Lundstrom
Shawn Young
Jon S. Petit
James Trent Fox

Jailer

Republican Primary
William H. Harper
Joe Don Doom
Douglas L. Martin Sr. 

Coroner

Republican Primary
Dewayne Trafford
Kevin A. Lane

Magistrate

1st Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Elbert Bennett
Jan Vied
Donnie Conway

2nd Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Shirley Boyd Gray
Clyde Harvey Ortt
Jeff Boone

3rd Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Jennifer Choate
Brent Stallins

4th Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Jeffrey Alex Simms
Trent Burton
Chase Peyton Mitchell

56th Judicial District Judge, 1st Division


Nonpartisan
Brandon Knoth
Matt Schalk
Jennifer S. Nelson

Calloway

Calloway County Judge-Executive


Republican Primary
Joel H. Stansberry
Mark Fredrick
Kenny Imes

Calloway County Sheriff


Republican Primary
Ryan O. Dawson
Nicky J. Knight

Magistrate


1st Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Regina Beth Deering
Ricky Stewart
Democratic Primary
Phillip Lynn Rogers
Kenney Travis

2nd Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Larry Crutcher
William "Bill" Duncan

Carlisle

Ky. State House District 1

Republican Primary
Christopher M. Tucker
Steven Jack Rudy

Magistrate


2nd Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Shelli Hamilton
Matthew Oliver

3rd Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Keith Crider
Rick Yarbrough
Democratic Primary
Kelly R. Laird
Todd Pearson
Steve Draper Jr.

Christian

Ky. State House District 8

Republican Primary
Larry Curling
Walker Wood Thomas

Christian County Judge-Executive

Republican Primary
Jerry W. Gilliam
Tommy McGraw
Dan Mason
Katie Moyer

Magistrate

4th Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Darrell L. Gustafson
J.E. Pryor

6th Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Phillip Peterson
James McKnight

7th Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Michael Walker
Russ Guffey

Constable

8th Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Mike O. "Bubba" Haddock
Matthew Newton

Hopkinsville Mayor

Republican Primary
James R. Knight Jr.
Vince Farrell
Democratic Primary
Alethea M. West
Michael Pendleton

Hopkinsville City Council

Ward 5
Republican Primary
Amy Craig
Anna Norris

Ward 7
Republican Primary
Mark A. Graham
Doug Wilcox

Ward 9
Republican Primary
Jamie Lynn Lienberger
Ardell Glenn Owens

Ward 12
Republican Primary
Elizabeth Draude
Matthew Handy

Crittenden

Ky. State House District 12

Republican Primary
Lynn Bechler
Jim Gooch Jr.

Crittenden County Property Valuation Administrator


Republican Primary
Todd Perryman
Jason Champion
Misty Dalton Hicks

Crittenden County Clerk


Republican Primary
Daryl K. Tabor
Ashley Guess Smith
Belinda Williams

Crittenden County Sheriff


Republican Primary
George Foster
Ray Agent
Evan Franklin Head
Jonathon Hath Martin
Charles E. "Chuck" Hoover

Crittenden County Jailer


Republican Primary
Athena Perry-Hayes
Anthony "Tony" Harper
Michael A. Puckett

Magistrate


2nd Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Daniel Kemper
Matt Watson
Matt Grimes

3rd Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Willard Guill
Robert Kirby

5th Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Dale Willingham
Gregory J. Rushing
Travis Perryman

6th Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Van Hunt
Jeff James
Scott L. Belt
Bob Rowley

Constable


2nd Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Jamie Davis
Jimmy Vernon Dalton

Fulton

Ky. State House District 1

Republican Primary
Christopher M. Tucker
Steven Jack Rudy

Fulton County Sheriff

Democratic Primary
Chad Allen Parker
Derek Goodson

Fulton County Coroner

Democratic Primary
Timothy Darren Hulin
Martha A. Newton

Magistrate

1st Magisterial District
Democratic Primary
Jim Paitsel
Billy "Bubba" Nelms

3rd Magisterial District
Democratic Primary
Betty Abernathy
Matt Moss

Constable

4th Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Jay Black
Christopher Edmaiston
Graves
Hickman
Hopkins
Livingston
Lyon
Marshall
McCracken
McLean
Trigg
Graves

Graves County Jailer

Republican Primary
George Workman
Shannon L. Climer

Graves County Commissioner


1st District
Republican Primary
Kevin Wiggins
Dannie "Bubba" Winfrey

3rd District
Republican Primary
Jessica H. Moreland
Todd Hayden

Hickman

Ky. State House District 1

Republican Primary
Christopher M. Tucker
Steven Jack Rudy

Hickman County Sheriff


Republican Primary
Ben Natividad
Eric D. Byassee

Hickman County  Jailer


Democratic Primary
Chad Joseph Barber
Bobby Hopkins

Hopkins

Ky. State Senate District 4

Republican Primary
Roxan Lynn Ashby
Robert M. "Robby" Mills
Michael MacDonald

Ky. State House District 4

Republican Primary
David L. Sharp
D. Wade Williams

Hopkins County Judge-Executive


Republican Primary
Aaron W. Garrett
Jack Whitfield Jr.

Magistrate


4th Magisterial District
Republican Primary
James Carr Trice
Ronnie Noel

6th Magisterial District
Democratic Primary
James "Perry" Utley
Charlie G. Beshears

7th Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Ryan W. Stallins
Hannah Miner Myers

4th Judicial District Judge, 2nd Division


Nonpartisan
Kim Poe Gilliam
Randall L. Hardesty
Kenneth R. Root

Madisonville City Council, Ward 2


Nonpartisan
Tony Space
Jimmy Young
Amy Starr Sherman

Livingston

Livingston County Judge-Executive

Republican Primary
Garrett Gruber
Michael Williams

Livingston County Sheriff


Republican Primary
Bobby Davidson
Joseph "Joey" Crawford

Livingston County Jailer


Republican Primary
James E. Utley
Benji Guill

Livingston County Coroner


Republican Primary
Amanda Nelson
Jeff Armstrong

Magistrate


1st Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Dennis R. Jones
Brent Stringer
Bill Lipham
Cody Cherry
Joe Ledbetter

2nd Magisterial District
Republican Primary
James Robert Oates
Mark Long
Franklin Walker

3rd Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Brad Hunter
Kristine Quertermous

4th Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Amber Armstrong
Klay Southern
Zackery Thomas Champion

Constable

4th Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Andy Oliver
Glenn Brown
Shawn Morgan Stephens

56th Judicial District Judge, 1st Division


Nonpartisan
Brandon Knoth
Matt Schalk
Jennifer S. Nelson

Lyon

Lyon County Judge-Executive

Republican Primary
Jenni Parrent Frank
Jaime Green

Lyon County Jailer


Democratic Primary
Samuel "Elijah" Thorp
Steve Galusha

56th Judicial District Judge, 1st Division


Nonpartisan
Brandon Knoth
Matt Schalk
Jennifer S. Nelson

Marshall

Marshall County Judge-Executive

Republican Primary
Kevin Spraggs
Kevin Neal

Marshall County Jailer


Republican Primary
Roger L. Ford
Wesley Byers
Robert Johnson

Marshall County Commissioner


1st District
Republican Primary
Justin Lamb
Eddie McGuire

2nd District
Republican Primary
Keith A. Brinton
Marty R. Barrett
Tammie Watkins McCullough
Rachel Laraine Yates
Dustin Thompson
Michael D. Gordon

Marshall County Coroner


Republican Primary
Neal McWaters
Kenny Pratt

Mayor of Hardin


Republican Primary
Jeremy Sean Thompson
Hank Rogalinski

McCracken

Ky. State House District 1

Republican Primary
Christopher M. Tucker
Steven Jack Rudy

McCracken County Judge-Executive

Republican Primary
Craig Z. Clymer
Matt Moore

McCracken County Sheriff


Republican Primary
Wesley R. Orazine
Ryan Norman

McCracken County Jailer


Republican Primary
David Knight
Dan L. Sims
Jonathan Griggs

McCracken County Commissioner

2nd District
Republican Primary
Richard Abraham
Jeff G. Parker

Constable


2nd Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Mike Steele
Eric Augustus

2nd Judicial District Judge, 2nd Division


Nonpartisan
Chris Hollowell
James Mills
Amanda Branham
Craig F. Newbern Jr.

McLean

U.S. Representative

2nd Congressional District
Republican Primary
S. Brett Guthrie
E. Lee Watts
Brent Feher
Democratic Primary
Hank Linderman
William Dakota Compton

Ky. State House District 12

Republican Primary
Lynn Bechler
Jim Gooch Jr.

McLean County Judge-Executive

Republican Primary
Curtis L. Dame
Erica Tapp

Commonwealth's Attorney


45th Judicial Circuit
Democratic Primary
Clayton Douglas Adams
Daniel Sherman Jr.

Trigg

Ky. State House District 8

Republican Primary
Larry Curling
Walker Wood Thomas

Trigg County Property Valuation Administrator


Republican Primary
Jon Goodwin
Lauren Fowler
James A. Kyler

Magistrate


3rd Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Joshua Dale Adams
Cameron Sumner

5th Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Kenneth Wayne Cherry
Alana Baker Dunn

6th Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Will Ezell
Lucas Hale
Patrick Bush
Michael Todd Anderson
Billy Hop Calhoun

56th Judicial District Judge, 1st Division


Nonpartisan
Brandon Knoth
Matt Schalk
Jennifer S. Nelson

