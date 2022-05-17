2022 Kentucky Primary Election results by county
U.S. Senate Republican Primary
Arnold Blankenship
Valerie "Dr. Val" Fredrick
Paul V. Hamilton
Rand Paul
John Schiess
Tami L. Stainfield
U.S. Senate Democratic Primary
Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr.
Charles Booker
Ruth Gao
John Merrill
Ky. State House District 1
Republican Primary
Christopher M. Tucker
Steven Jack Rudy
Ballard County Clerk
Republican Primary
Katie S. Mercer
Rebecca Anne Martin Lane
Democratic Primary
Megan Blankenship
Jessica Owsley
Ballard County Sheriff
Democratic Primary
Ronnie Harvell
Ronnie Giles
Ballard County Jailer
Democratic Primary
LaManda Lee Graves
James Aaron Campbell
Magistrate
1st Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Ryan Hedrick
Angela Cooper
Democratic Primary
Tracey N. Wiggins
Samuel Brooking
3rd Magisterial District
Democratic Primary
Rebekah Tatum
Keith Deweese
4th Magisterial District
Democratic Primary
Charles Myatt
Glenn Bray
Steve Cooper
5th Magisterial District
Democratic Primary
James Milgate
Anna Turner-Abernathy
Ky. State House District 8
Republican Primary
Larry Curling
Walker Wood Thomas
Caldwell County Clerk
Republican Primary
Jenny Phelps Clark
Jennifer Watson Hale
Kristina Thompson
Caldwell County Sheriff
Republican Primary
Chris Noel
Brent E. McDowell
Don Weedman
Jeremy Hillyard
Steve Caldwell
William "Keith" Suits
Democratic Primary
John "Big John" Lundstrom
Shawn Young
Jon S. Petit
James Trent Fox
Jailer
Republican Primary
William H. Harper
Joe Don Doom
Douglas L. Martin Sr.
Coroner
Republican Primary
Dewayne Trafford
Kevin A. Lane
Magistrate
1st Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Elbert Bennett
Jan Vied
Donnie Conway
2nd Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Shirley Boyd Gray
Clyde Harvey Ortt
Jeff Boone
3rd Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Jennifer Choate
Brent Stallins
4th Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Jeffrey Alex Simms
Trent Burton
Chase Peyton Mitchell
56th Judicial District Judge, 1st Division
Nonpartisan
Brandon Knoth
Matt Schalk
Jennifer S. Nelson
Calloway County Judge-Executive
Republican Primary
Joel H. Stansberry
Mark Fredrick
Kenny Imes
Calloway County Sheriff
Republican Primary
Ryan O. Dawson
Nicky J. Knight
Magistrate
1st Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Regina Beth Deering
Ricky Stewart
Democratic Primary
Phillip Lynn Rogers
Kenney Travis
2nd Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Larry Crutcher
William "Bill" Duncan
Magistrate
2nd Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Shelli Hamilton
Matthew Oliver
3rd Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Keith Crider
Rick Yarbrough
Democratic Primary
Kelly R. Laird
Todd Pearson
Steve Draper Jr.
Christian County Judge-Executive
Republican Primary
Jerry W. Gilliam
Tommy McGraw
Dan Mason
Katie Moyer
Magistrate
4th Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Darrell L. Gustafson
J.E. Pryor
6th Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Phillip Peterson
James McKnight
7th Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Michael Walker
Russ Guffey
Constable
8th Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Mike O. "Bubba" Haddock
Matthew Newton
Hopkinsville Mayor
Republican Primary
James R. Knight Jr.
Vince Farrell
Democratic Primary
Alethea M. West
Michael Pendleton
Hopkinsville City Council
Ward 5
Republican Primary
Amy Craig
Anna Norris
Ward 7
Republican Primary
Mark A. Graham
Doug Wilcox
Ward 9
Republican Primary
Jamie Lynn Lienberger
Ardell Glenn Owens
Ward 12
Republican Primary
Elizabeth Draude
Matthew Handy
Crittenden County Property Valuation Administrator
Republican Primary
Todd Perryman
Jason Champion
Misty Dalton Hicks
Crittenden County Clerk
Republican Primary
Daryl K. Tabor
Ashley Guess Smith
Belinda Williams
Crittenden County Sheriff
Republican Primary
George Foster
Ray Agent
Evan Franklin Head
Jonathon Hath Martin
Charles E. "Chuck" Hoover
Crittenden County Jailer
Republican Primary
Athena Perry-Hayes
Anthony "Tony" Harper
Michael A. Puckett
Magistrate
2nd Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Daniel Kemper
Matt Watson
Matt Grimes
3rd Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Willard Guill
Robert Kirby
5th Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Dale Willingham
Gregory J. Rushing
Travis Perryman
6th Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Van Hunt
Jeff James
Scott L. Belt
Bob Rowley
Constable
2nd Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Jamie Davis
Jimmy Vernon Dalton
Fulton County Sheriff
Democratic Primary
Chad Allen Parker
Derek Goodson
Fulton County Coroner
Democratic Primary
Timothy Darren Hulin
Martha A. Newton
Magistrate
1st Magisterial District
Democratic Primary
Jim Paitsel
Billy "Bubba" Nelms
3rd Magisterial District
Democratic Primary
Betty Abernathy
Matt Moss
Constable
4th Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Jay Black
Christopher Edmaiston
Graves County Jailer
Republican Primary
George Workman
Shannon L. Climer
Graves County Commissioner
1st District
Republican Primary
Kevin Wiggins
Dannie "Bubba" Winfrey
3rd District
Republican Primary
Jessica H. Moreland
Todd Hayden
Hickman County Sheriff
Republican Primary
Ben Natividad
Eric D. Byassee
Hickman County Jailer
Democratic Primary
Chad Joseph Barber
Bobby Hopkins
Ky. State Senate District 4
Republican Primary
Roxan Lynn Ashby
Robert M. "Robby" Mills
Michael MacDonald
Ky. State House District 4
Republican Primary
David L. Sharp
D. Wade Williams
Hopkins County Judge-Executive
Republican Primary
Aaron W. Garrett
Jack Whitfield Jr.
Magistrate
4th Magisterial District
Republican Primary
James Carr Trice
Ronnie Noel
6th Magisterial District
Democratic Primary
James "Perry" Utley
Charlie G. Beshears
7th Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Ryan W. Stallins
Hannah Miner Myers
4th Judicial District Judge, 2nd Division
Nonpartisan
Kim Poe Gilliam
Randall L. Hardesty
Kenneth R. Root
Madisonville City Council, Ward 2
Nonpartisan
Tony Space
Jimmy Young
Amy Starr Sherman
Livingston County Judge-Executive
Republican Primary
Garrett Gruber
Michael Williams
Livingston County Sheriff
Republican Primary
Bobby Davidson
Joseph "Joey" Crawford
Livingston County Jailer
Republican Primary
James E. Utley
Benji Guill
Livingston County Coroner
Republican Primary
Amanda Nelson
Jeff Armstrong
Magistrate
1st Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Dennis R. Jones
Brent Stringer
Bill Lipham
Cody Cherry
Joe Ledbetter
2nd Magisterial District
Republican Primary
James Robert Oates
Mark Long
Franklin Walker
3rd Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Brad Hunter
Kristine Quertermous
4th Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Amber Armstrong
Klay Southern
Zackery Thomas Champion
Constable
4th Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Andy Oliver
Glenn Brown
Shawn Morgan Stephens
Lyon County Judge-Executive
Republican Primary
Jenni Parrent Frank
Jaime Green
Lyon County Jailer
Democratic Primary
Samuel "Elijah" Thorp
Steve Galusha
Marshall County Judge-Executive
Republican Primary
Kevin Spraggs
Kevin Neal
Marshall County Jailer
Republican Primary
Roger L. Ford
Wesley Byers
Robert Johnson
Marshall County Commissioner
1st District
Republican Primary
Justin Lamb
Eddie McGuire
2nd District
Republican Primary
Keith A. Brinton
Marty R. Barrett
Tammie Watkins McCullough
Rachel Laraine Yates
Dustin Thompson
Michael D. Gordon
Marshall County Coroner
Republican Primary
Neal McWaters
Kenny Pratt
Mayor of Hardin
Republican Primary
Jeremy Sean Thompson
Hank Rogalinski
McCracken County Judge-Executive
Republican Primary
Craig Z. Clymer
Matt Moore
McCracken County Sheriff
Republican Primary
Wesley R. Orazine
Ryan Norman
McCracken County Jailer
Republican Primary
David Knight
Dan L. Sims
Jonathan Griggs
McCracken County Commissioner
2nd District
Republican Primary
Richard Abraham
Jeff G. Parker
Constable
2nd Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Mike Steele
Eric Augustus
2nd Judicial District Judge, 2nd Division
Nonpartisan
Chris Hollowell
James Mills
Amanda Branham
Craig F. Newbern Jr.
U.S. Representative
2nd Congressional District
Republican Primary
S. Brett Guthrie
E. Lee Watts
Brent Feher
Democratic Primary
Hank Linderman
William Dakota Compton
McLean County Judge-Executive
Republican Primary
Curtis L. Dame
Erica Tapp
Commonwealth's Attorney
45th Judicial Circuit
Democratic Primary
Clayton Douglas Adams
Daniel Sherman Jr.
Trigg County Property Valuation Administrator
Republican Primary
Jon Goodwin
Lauren Fowler
James A. Kyler
Magistrate
3rd Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Joshua Dale Adams
Cameron Sumner
5th Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Kenneth Wayne Cherry
Alana Baker Dunn
6th Magisterial District
Republican Primary
Will Ezell
Lucas Hale
Patrick Bush
Michael Todd Anderson
Billy Hop Calhoun
