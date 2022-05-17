2022 Kentucky Primary Election results by county

WKMS will update this page as ballots get counted. The tallies of the lone statewide Kentucky races — the U.S. Senate Democratic and Republican primaries — will be listed below. Down ballot county races will be listed in the tabs seen at the bottom of the page.

U.S. Senate Republican Primary

Arnold Blankenship

Valerie "Dr. Val" Fredrick

Paul V. Hamilton

Rand Paul

John Schiess

Tami L. Stainfield

U.S. Senate Democratic Primary

Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr.

Charles Booker

Ruth Gao

John Merrill

Results Ballard Caldwell Calloway Carlisle Christian Crittenden Fulton Results Click on your county to view results. Ballard Ky. State House District 1 Republican Primary

Christopher M. Tucker

Steven Jack Rudy

Ballard County Clerk Republican Primary

Katie S. Mercer

Rebecca Anne Martin Lane

Democratic Primary

Megan Blankenship

Jessica Owsley Ballard County Sheriff Democratic Primary

Ronnie Harvell

Ronnie Giles Ballard County Jailer Democratic Primary

LaManda Lee Graves

James Aaron Campbell

Magistrate 1st Magisterial District

Republican Primary

Ryan Hedrick

Angela Cooper

Democratic Primary

Tracey N. Wiggins

Samuel Brooking 3rd Magisterial District

Democratic Primary

Rebekah Tatum

Keith Deweese 4th Magisterial District

Democratic Primary

Charles Myatt

Glenn Bray

Steve Cooper 5th Magisterial District

Democratic Primary

James Milgate

Anna Turner-Abernathy Caldwell Ky. State House District 8 Republican Primary

Larry Curling

Walker Wood Thomas

Caldwell County Clerk Republican Primary

Jenny Phelps Clark

Jennifer Watson Hale

Kristina Thompson

Caldwell County Sheriff Republican Primary

Chris Noel

Brent E. McDowell

Don Weedman

Jeremy Hillyard

Steve Caldwell

William "Keith" Suits

Democratic Primary

John "Big John" Lundstrom

Shawn Young

Jon S. Petit

James Trent Fox

Jailer Republican Primary

William H. Harper

Joe Don Doom

Douglas L. Martin Sr.

Coroner Republican Primary

Dewayne Trafford

Kevin A. Lane

Magistrate 1st Magisterial District

Republican Primary

Elbert Bennett

Jan Vied

Donnie Conway 2nd Magisterial District

Republican Primary

Shirley Boyd Gray

Clyde Harvey Ortt

Jeff Boone 3rd Magisterial District

Republican Primary

Jennifer Choate

Brent Stallins 4th Magisterial District

Republican Primary

Jeffrey Alex Simms

Trent Burton

Chase Peyton Mitchell

56th Judicial District Judge, 1st Division

Nonpartisan

Brandon Knoth

Matt Schalk

Jennifer S. Nelson Calloway Calloway County Judge-Executive

Republican Primary

Joel H. Stansberry

Mark Fredrick

Kenny Imes

Calloway County Sheriff

Republican Primary

Ryan O. Dawson

Nicky J. Knight

Magistrate

1st Magisterial District

Republican Primary

Regina Beth Deering

Ricky Stewart

Democratic Primary

Phillip Lynn Rogers

Kenney Travis 2nd Magisterial District

Republican Primary

Larry Crutcher

William "Bill" Duncan Carlisle Ky. State House District 1 Republican Primary

Christopher M. Tucker

Steven Jack Rudy Magistrate

2nd Magisterial District

Republican Primary

Shelli Hamilton

Matthew Oliver 3rd Magisterial District

Republican Primary

Keith Crider

Rick Yarbrough

Democratic Primary

Kelly R. Laird

Todd Pearson

Steve Draper Jr. Christian Ky. State House District 8 Republican Primary

Larry Curling

Walker Wood Thomas

Christian County Judge-Executive Republican Primary

Jerry W. Gilliam

Tommy McGraw

Dan Mason

Katie Moyer

Magistrate 4th Magisterial District

Republican Primary

Darrell L. Gustafson

J.E. Pryor 6th Magisterial District

Republican Primary

Phillip Peterson

James McKnight 7th Magisterial District

Republican Primary

Michael Walker

Russ Guffey

Constable 8th Magisterial District

Republican Primary

Mike O. "Bubba" Haddock

Matthew Newton

Hopkinsville Mayor Republican Primary

James R. Knight Jr.

Vince Farrell

Democratic Primary

Alethea M. West

Michael Pendleton

Hopkinsville City Council Ward 5

Republican Primary

Amy Craig

Anna Norris Ward 7

Republican Primary

Mark A. Graham

Doug Wilcox Ward 9

Republican Primary

Jamie Lynn Lienberger

Ardell Glenn Owens Ward 12

Republican Primary

Elizabeth Draude

Matthew Handy Crittenden Ky. State House District 12 Republican Primary

Lynn Bechler

Jim Gooch Jr.

Crittenden County Property Valuation Administrator

Republican Primary

Todd Perryman

Jason Champion

Misty Dalton Hicks

Crittenden County Clerk

Republican Primary

Daryl K. Tabor

Ashley Guess Smith

Belinda Williams

Crittenden County Sheriff

Republican Primary

George Foster

Ray Agent

Evan Franklin Head

Jonathon Hath Martin

Charles E. "Chuck" Hoover

Crittenden County Jailer

Republican Primary

Athena Perry-Hayes

Anthony "Tony" Harper

Michael A. Puckett

Magistrate

2nd Magisterial District

Republican Primary

Daniel Kemper

Matt Watson

Matt Grimes 3rd Magisterial District

Republican Primary

Willard Guill

Robert Kirby 5th Magisterial District

Republican Primary

Dale Willingham

Gregory J. Rushing

Travis Perryman 6th Magisterial District

Republican Primary

Van Hunt

Jeff James

Scott L. Belt

Bob Rowley

Constable

2nd Magisterial District

Republican Primary

Jamie Davis

Jimmy Vernon Dalton Fulton Ky. State House District 1 Republican Primary

Christopher M. Tucker

Steven Jack Rudy

Fulton County Sheriff Democratic Primary

Chad Allen Parker

Derek Goodson

Fulton County Coroner Democratic Primary

Timothy Darren Hulin

Martha A. Newton

Magistrate 1st Magisterial District

Democratic Primary

Jim Paitsel

Billy "Bubba" Nelms 3rd Magisterial District

Democratic Primary

Betty Abernathy

Matt Moss

Constable 4th Magisterial District

Republican Primary

Jay Black

Christopher Edmaiston