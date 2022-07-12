Early voting for Tennessee's primary election kicks off Friday. Here’s what you need to know.

Early voting starts this Friday for state and federal primaries in Tennessee — and this year’s ballot will be longer than usual. The state’s top election official is urging voters to take advantage of this two-week period to cast their ballots early.

More than half of Tennessee voters will more than likely vote early. It’s a trend that’s been increasing for almost two decades.

Early voting was promoted heavily during the last presidential election due to the pandemic. And although primaries tend to attract lower turnout, Secretary of State Tre Hargett is urging voters to do what they can to turn in their ballots ahead of Election Day, which is Aug. 4.

In a press release, he urged Tennesseans to download the GoVoteTN app and view sample ballots. Sample ballots can also be viewed online at GoVoteTN.gov.

The ballot this year includes four constitutional amendments, as well as judicial and circuit court races.

The early voting period begins Friday and runs through Saturday, July 30. Voters must bring valid photo identification to the polls with them. That can include a driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee state government or the federal government.