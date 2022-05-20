© 2022
Government & Politics

Ky. AG to appeal judge’s block of abortion bill

89.3 WFPL News Louisville | By Aprile Rickert
Published May 20, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT
IMG_5895-scaled.jpg
Ryan Van Velzer
/
WFPL News

 

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has filed a notice of appeal after a federal judge this week further blocked parts of a recently passed abortion law. 

District Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings issued a preliminary injunction Thursday in a case brought against the state by Planned Parenthood and the ACLU after the law passed in mid April. 

The measure makes it harder for minors to get abortions, restricts abortion medication and bans abortions at 15 weeks. 

While the law is not billed as such, attorneys for the plaintiffs say it is an effective ban on abortion in the state, because providers can’t comply with certain new regulations not yet established by the state’s Cabinet for Health and Family Services. The ACLU also challenged the law’s 15 week ban, as it goes against the current federal right to pre-viability abortion. 

The judge’s Thursday order means the state can’t enforce new regulations that haven’t yet been set up. The injunction also blocks the 15-week ban, pending the U.S. Supreme Court decision this summer in a Mississippi bill nearly identical to the language around Kentucky’s 15-week ban. 

Depending on the outcome, the Mississippi case could overturn the 1973 landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade. 

Grady Jennings previously issued two subsequent temporary restraining orders blocking all or parts of the bill, the second of which expired on Thursday. 


