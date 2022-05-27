Ky. Secretary of State: Voter registration rose ahead of primary

Voter registration in Kentucky rose in advance of this month’s primary election, according to a release from Secretary of State Michael Adams’ office Friday .

The last day eligible voters could register for May’s primary was April 18. From the beginning of April through the deadline, 5,839 new voters were registered – a net gain of 2,657 for the state as 3,182 voters were removed. The removed registrations were mostly due to to deceased voters (2,671), though felony convictions (252), out-of-state relocations (215), voters judged mentally incompetent (23) and voluntary deregistrations (21) were also contributing factors.

There are now a little more than 3.56 million registered voters in the state of Kentucky.

“Although I’m disappointed in the low turnout for our primary election, I’m glad we saw a bump in voter registration and hope this interest continues as we approach November,” Adams said.

Voter turnout in Kentucky for the primary election was around 19%, according to the State Board of Elections . That’s one of the lowest statewide turnouts in a federal midterm election in Kentucky. The past three primaries during federal midterms bested that mark significantly – 24% in 2018 , 27% in 2014 and 32% in 2010 .

Democrats still hold a slight edge in voter registration as November’s general election approaches, accounting for 45.4% of Kentucky’s electorate with 1,618,061 registrants.

The registered Democrat count increased by a little under 500 while the registered Republican count went up by just over 1,900. Registered Republicans now account for 44.9% of the state’s electorate with a total of 1,599,306 registrants.

The number of Kentuckians registered under other political affiliations totals 342,986, around 9.6% of the electorate. Other registration also increased by 275 before the primary.