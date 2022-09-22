Kelly Craft selects Sen. Max Wise as 2023 GOP running mate for Kentucky governor's seat

Kentucky Republican gubernatorial candidate Kelly Craft has selected state Sen. Max Wise as her running mate.

Craft made the announcement Wednesday evening in Wise's hometown of Campbellsville. She's hoping the lawmaker will boost her primary bid next spring.

A 2020 change in Kentucky law allows candidates for governor to wait until after the primary election to pick their running mate. Craft opted to lock onto a political partner some eight months before the primary.

Some of her key rivals haven't announced running mates. Wise has played a key role in shaping education policy as chairman of the Senate Education Committee.