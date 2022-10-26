Lee out-fundraising Democratic challenger in Tenn. governor's race despite low-profile campaign

In the race for Tennessee’s next governor, Republican incumbent Bill Lee has been outspending his Democratic challenger, Jason Martin.

Gov. Lee raised $551,810 from July to the end of September, according to his latest campaign finance report. In that same time, Martin raised $481,900.

But in the final weeks of the race, Lee has more than $3.2 million more to spend than Martin. Most of that comes from outstanding loans.

Martin has taken a more grassroots approach by posting videos to his Facebook page almost weekly, while Lee’s been spending most of his money on TV ads.

Gov. Lee has run a low-key campaign and has barely acknowledged his opponent. The governor’s calendar this week shows just one public appearance on Friday in Jackson.

Lee won his first election for governor by 20% in 2018.