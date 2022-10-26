© 2022
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Lee out-fundraising Democratic challenger in Tenn. governor's race despite low-profile campaign

WKMS | By Blaise Gainey
Published October 26, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT
Untitled-design-4-1024x683.png
WPLN
/
Dr. Jason Martin (left) is the Democratic gubernatorial candidate. He is running against incumbent Republican Gov. Bill Lee.

In the race for Tennessee’s next governor, Republican incumbent Bill Lee has been outspending his Democratic challenger, Jason Martin.

Gov. Lee raised $551,810 from July to the end of September, according to his latest campaign finance report. In that same time, Martin raised $481,900.

But in the final weeks of the race, Lee has more than $3.2 million more to spend than Martin. Most of that comes from outstanding loans.

Martin has taken a more grassroots approach by posting videos to his Facebook page almost weekly, while Lee’s been spending most of his money on TV ads.

Gov. Lee has run a low-key campaign and has barely acknowledged his opponent. The governor’s calendar this week shows just one public appearance on Friday in Jackson.

Lee won his first election for governor by 20% in 2018.

Tags
Government & Politics Tennessee ElectionBill Lee
Blaise Gainey
Blaise Gainey is a Multimedia Reporter for WFSU News. Blaise hails from Windermere, Florida. He graduated from The School of Journalism at the Florida A&M University. He formerly worked for The Florida Channel, WTXL-TV, and before graduating interned with WFSU News. He is excited to return to the newsroom. In his spare time he enjoys watching sports, Netflix, outdoor activities and anything involving his daughter.
See stories by Blaise Gainey
Related Content