Illinois down ballot race results for 2022 general election

These are the results for down ballot, local races in Illinois counties within WKMS' broadcast area. For state race results from Illinois, CLICK HERE.

Once vote returns are released, they will be added to the right of each candidate or choice. Democrat candidates are denoted with a D), Republican with a R), Independents with an I) and Constitution party members with a C). Any candidate whose party is not indicated is running in a nonpartisan race.

Click any of the counties below to go to their results section:

GALLATIN

JOHNSON

MASSAC

POPE

Gallatin County

County Clerk

D) Diane L. Koerber

R) Deanna Bryant

County Treasurer

D) Jadi J. Monroe

R) David Barker

County Sheriff

D) Shannon Bradley

R) Scottie Ryan Sauls

Supervisor of Assessments

D) Lori Hise

Regional Superintendent of Schools

R) Elizabeth “Beth” Rister

County Board Member (vote 5)

D) Lisa L. Coonse

D) Mark York

D) Lane Golden-Wenzel

D) Keith Hawkins

R) Gary Paul Vickery

R) Warren Rollman

R) Randy Drone

R) Clyde Andrew Lunsford

Appellate Judge, 5th District

R) Mike McHaney

D) Brian Roberts

Judicial Retention

Shall Judy Cates be retained in office as Judge of the Appellate Court, 5th Judicial District?

Yes

No

Shall Jeffery B. Farris be retained in office as Judge of the Circuit Court, 1st Judicial District?

Yes

No

Johnson County

County Clerk

R) Robin Harper-Whitehead

County Treasurer

R) Mitchell D. McClellan

County Sheriff

R) Pete Sopczak

County Assessor

R) Danell Mott

County Commissioner

R) John McCuan

Regional Superintendent of Schools (Franklin, Johnson, Massac and Williamson counties)

R) Lorie Lequatte

Regional Superintendent of Schools (Alexander, Jackson, Perry, Pulaski and Union counties)

R) Matthew Hickam

D) Annette Jaynes

Circuit Court Judge, 1st Judicial District

R) Steven M.J. Bost

Judicial Retention

Massac County

County Clerk

C) Tim S. Pearcy

R) Hailey Miles

Treasurer

R) Sarah Bremer

Sheriff

R) Chad Kaylor

County Commissioner

D) Jerel Childers

R) Jimmy Burnham

Regional Superintendent of Schools (Alexander, Jackson, Perry, Pulaski and Union counties)

D) Annette Jaynes

R) Matthew Hickam

Regional Superintendent of Schools (Franklin, Johnson, Massac and Williamson counties)

R) Lorie Lequatte

Circuit Court Judge, 1st Judicial District

R) Steven M.J. Bost

Judicial Retention

Proposal

Shall the County Supervisor of Assessments be elected rather than appointed?

Yes

No

Pope County

County Clerk

R) Darci L. Garling

County Treasurer

R) Shelley L. Friend

Sheriff

R) Jerry L. Suits

Circuit Clerk, Unexpired Term

R) Jennifer White

Regional Superintendent of Schools

R) Elizabeth “Beth” Rister

County Commissioner

D) Anthony Eckert

R) Tim Wallace

Circuit Court Judge, 1st Judicial District

R) Steven M.J. Bost

Judicial Retention

