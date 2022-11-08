Illinois down ballot race results for 2022 general election
These are the results for down ballot, local races in Illinois counties within WKMS' broadcast area. For state race results from Illinois, CLICK HERE.
Once vote returns are released, they will be added to the right of each candidate or choice. Democrat candidates are denoted with a D), Republican with a R), Independents with an I) and Constitution party members with a C). Any candidate whose party is not indicated is running in a nonpartisan race.
Click any of the counties below to go to their results section:
Gallatin County
County Clerk
D) Diane L. Koerber
R) Deanna Bryant
County Treasurer
D) Jadi J. Monroe
R) David Barker
County Sheriff
D) Shannon Bradley
R) Scottie Ryan Sauls
Supervisor of Assessments
D) Lori Hise
Regional Superintendent of Schools
R) Elizabeth “Beth” Rister
County Board Member (vote 5)
D) Lisa L. Coonse
D) Mark York
D) Lane Golden-Wenzel
D) Keith Hawkins
R) Gary Paul Vickery
R) Warren Rollman
R) Randy Drone
R) Clyde Andrew Lunsford
Appellate Judge, 5th District
R) Mike McHaney
D) Brian Roberts
Judicial Retention
Shall Judy Cates be retained in office as Judge of the Appellate Court, 5th Judicial District?
Yes
No
Shall Jeffery B. Farris be retained in office as Judge of the Circuit Court, 1st Judicial District?
Yes
No
Johnson County
County Clerk
R) Robin Harper-Whitehead
County Treasurer
R) Mitchell D. McClellan
County Sheriff
R) Pete Sopczak
County Assessor
R) Danell Mott
County Commissioner
R) John McCuan
Regional Superintendent of Schools (Franklin, Johnson, Massac and Williamson counties)
R) Lorie Lequatte
Regional Superintendent of Schools (Alexander, Jackson, Perry, Pulaski and Union counties)
R) Matthew Hickam
D) Annette Jaynes
Appellate Judge, 5th District
R) Mike McHaney
D) Brian Roberts
Circuit Court Judge, 1st Judicial District
R) Steven M.J. Bost
Judicial Retention
Shall Judy Cates be retained in office as Judge of the Appellate Court, 5th Judicial District?
Yes
No
Shall Jeffery B. Farris be retained in office as Judge of the Circuit Court, 1st Judicial District?
Yes
No
Massac County
County Clerk
C) Tim S. Pearcy
R) Hailey Miles
Treasurer
R) Sarah Bremer
Sheriff
R) Chad Kaylor
County Commissioner
D) Jerel Childers
R) Jimmy Burnham
Regional Superintendent of Schools (Alexander, Jackson, Perry, Pulaski and Union counties)
D) Annette Jaynes
R) Matthew Hickam
Regional Superintendent of Schools (Franklin, Johnson, Massac and Williamson counties)
R) Lorie Lequatte
Appellate Judge, 5th District
R) Mike McHaney
D) Brian Roberts
Circuit Court Judge, 1st Judicial District
R) Steven M.J. Bost
Judicial Retention
Shall Judy Cates be retained in office as Judge of the Appellate Court, 5th Judicial District?
Yes
No
Shall Jeffery B. Farris be retained in office as Judge of the Circuit Court, 1st Judicial District?
Yes
No
Proposal
Shall the County Supervisor of Assessments be elected rather than appointed?
Yes
No
Pope County
County Clerk
R) Darci L. Garling
County Treasurer
R) Shelley L. Friend
Sheriff
R) Jerry L. Suits
Circuit Clerk, Unexpired Term
R) Jennifer White
Regional Superintendent of Schools
R) Elizabeth “Beth” Rister
County Commissioner
D) Anthony Eckert
R) Tim Wallace
Appellate Judge, 5th Judicial District
D) Brian Roberts
R) Mike McHaney
Circuit Court Judge, 1st Judicial District
R) Steven M.J. Bost
Judicial Retention
Shall Judy Cates be retained in office as Judge of the Appellate Court, 5th Judicial District?
Yes
No
Shall Jeffery B. Farris be retained in office as Judge of the Circuit Court, 1st Judicial District?
Yes
No