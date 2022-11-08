Tennessee down ballot race results for 2022 general election

These are the results for down ballot, local races in Tennessee counties within WKMS' broadcast area. For state race results from Tennessee, CLICK HERE.

Once vote returns are released, they will be added to the right of each candidate or choice. Democrat candidates are denoted with a D), Republican with a R), Independents with an I) and Constitution party members with a C). Any candidate whose party is not indicated is running in a nonpartisan race.

Click any of the counties below to go to their results section:

BENTON

HENRY

HOUSTON

MONTGOMERY

OBION

STEWART

WEAKLEY

Benton County

Municipal Election

Mayor, Town of Big Sandy

John N. Clement III

Robert Sutherby

Alderman, Town of Big Sandy (vote 3)

Terry Culpepper

Jayson Dobson

Diane Lea Shepherd

Delia Thibodeau

Becky Belyew Wright

Mayor, City of Camden

Roger G. Pafford

Alderman, City of Camden (vote 2)

Pat McLin

Travis Pierce

Henry County

Commissioner, City of Paris (vote 3)

Kathy Ray

Vickey Roberts

Samuel D. Tharpe

Mayor, City of Henry

Dustin Odom

Alderman, City of Henry (vote 2)

Charlotte Barnes

Jody Rayburn

Alderman, City of Puryear (vote 2)

Tellus (Mackie) Gallimore

Dale King

Mitch Sykes

Alderman, Unexpired Term, City of Puryear

Tommy Roberts

Mayor, City of McKenzie

Ryan D. Griffin

Jill Holland

Councilman At-Large, City of McKenzie (vote 3)

Tom Alexander

Carol J. Armpriest

Gerald Merchant

Bobby Young

Councilman At-Large, Unexpired Term, City of McKenzie

Josefina Batton

Houston County

Register of Deeds

Allie Black

Nora Schmidt Coleman

Ashley Lamberth

Linda Wyatt Lamberth

Alonda K. Mills

Terri Reeder Norfleet

Shelia Milam Spears

Montgomery County

Montgomery County Liquor Referendum

FOR legal sale of alcoholic beverages for consumption on the premises in Montgomery County

AGAINST legal sale of alcoholic beverages for consumption on the premises in Montgomery County

City Mayor, City of Clarksville

David D. Allen

A.C. “Big Sarge” Lopez

Joe Pitts

City Council, Ward 1, City of Clarksville

Brian Zacharias

City Council, Ward 2, City of Clarksville has no declared candidates

City Council, Ward 5, Unexpired Term, City of Clarksville

Ambar Marquis

City Council, Ward 6, City of Clarksville

Flora Awuku

Chris Jones

City Council, Ward 7, City of Clarksville

Travis A. Holleman

Garrett Rye

City Council, Ward 10, City of Clarksville

Donald W. Pertzborn

Stacey Streetman

City Council, Ward 11, City of Clarksville

Joe Shakeenab

Obion County

Mayor, City of Kenton

Danny C. Jowers

Alderman, City of Kenton (vote 6)

Harold W. Banks

Sheila Barnes

Jesse Griggs

Steve Hilton

Tim Johns

Wade Simpson

Glenn P. Zarecor

City Judge, City of Kenton

Charles Crouson

Mayor, Town of Obion

Angela Beemer

Rodney Underwood

Councilman, Town of Obion (vote 6)

Patsy Barker

Shane DePriest

Susie Evans

Terry Ledbetter

Betsy Long

Bobby Lucase

Richard Lyons

Dawn Priest

Steve Sherfield

Butch Taylor

Liquor Referendum, Town of Obion

FOR legal sale of alcoholic beverages for consumption on the premises in Obion, TN

AGAINST legal sale of alcoholic beverages for consumption on the premises in Obion, TN

Alderman, Town of Samburg (vote 3)

Ralph Alexander

Mitchell Goree

Grant Reed

City Commissioner, Ward 2, City of South Fulton

Billy Williams

City Commissioner, Ward 3, City of South Fulton

Tommy T.P. Pruett

Liquor Referendum, City of South Fulton

FOR legal sale of alcoholic beverages for consumption on the premises in South Fulton, TN

AGAINST legal sale of alcoholic beverages for consumption on the premises in South Fulton, TN

Mayor, Town of Troy

Mark Watson

Alderman, Town of Troy (vote 5)

Lana Wiseman Carson

Phil Green

Chris Jones

Matt Russell

Kristi Scarborough

City Councilman At-Large, City of Union City

Terry L. Hailey

City Councilman, Ward 1, City of Union City

Ethan G. McGee

Jim Rippy

City Councilman, Ward 4, City of Union City

Cody Martin

Hal Mosier

School Board At-Large, City of Union City

John B. Clendenin

Mack Edward Moore

School Board, Ward 1, City of Union City

Bedford F. Dunavant

School Board, Ward 3, City of Union City

Curtis McLendon

School Board, Ward 5, City of Union City

Scot Gilliam

Alderman, City of Woodland Mills

Blake A. White

Stewart County

School Board Member, District 6, Unexpired Term

Candice Jones

James “Kyle” Possoit

Mayor, Town of Dover

Lisa Lee Collins

Lesa Fitzhugh

Alderman, Ward 1, Town of Dover

Alexander A. Berta

Cody W. Bridges

Mike Pulley

Alderman, Ward 2, Town of Dover

Jonathan “Bo” Timmons

Alderman, Ward 1, Town of Cumberland City

David E. Dunlap

Alderman, Ward 2, Town of Cumberland City

Linda Gunson

Stewart County Liquor Referendum

TO PERMIT retail package stores to sell alcoholic beverages in Stewart County

NOT TO PERMIT retail package stores to sell alcoholic beverages in Stewart County

Weakley County

Mayor, City of Dresden

Lyndal Dilday

Brandi George

Mark Maddox

Mike Vernon

Jeffery T. Washburn

Alderman At-Large, City of Dresden (vote 3)

Gwin Anderson

Matthew Chappell

Curtis Doran

Lana M. Eaves

Kenneth G. Gatewood

Dale Hutcherson

Sandra Klutts

Thomas D. (Tom) McWherter

Kenny Presley

Richard Tidwell

Mayor, City of Greenfield

Cindy McAdams

Alderman At-Large, City of Greenfield (vote 4)

Mark Galey

Jeff Hansen

Jaye Massey

Bobby Morris II

Leanna Stephenson

Mayor, City of Martin

Randy Brundige

Sammy Liles

Alderman, Ward 1, City of Martin

Scott D. Robbins

Alderman, Ward 2, City of Martin

David Belote

Alderman, Ward 3, City of Martin

Terry J. Hankins

Mayor, City of McKenzie

Ryan D. Griffin

Jill Holland

Councilman At-Large, City of McKenzie (vote 3)

Tom Alexander

Carol J. Armpriest

Gerald Merchant

Bobby Young

Councilman At-Large, Unexpired Term, City of McKenzie

Josefina Batton

Mayor, Town of Sharon

Ali Stalter

Donna Stricklin

Alderman At-Large, Town of Sharon (vote 2)

Monroe Ary

Carla R. Edwards

Joe D. Jones

James Gary Roberts

Teddy (Tee) Vandeveer Jr.

