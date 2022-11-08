Tennessee down ballot race results for 2022 general election
These are the results for down ballot, local races in Tennessee counties within WKMS' broadcast area. For state race results from Tennessee, CLICK HERE.
Once vote returns are released, they will be added to the right of each candidate or choice. Democrat candidates are denoted with a D), Republican with a R), Independents with an I) and Constitution party members with a C). Any candidate whose party is not indicated is running in a nonpartisan race.
Click any of the counties below to go to their results section:
BENTON
HENRY
HOUSTON
MONTGOMERY
OBION
STEWART
WEAKLEY
Benton County
Municipal Election
Mayor, Town of Big Sandy
John N. Clement III
Robert Sutherby
Alderman, Town of Big Sandy (vote 3)
Terry Culpepper
Jayson Dobson
Diane Lea Shepherd
Delia Thibodeau
Becky Belyew Wright
Mayor, City of Camden
Roger G. Pafford
Alderman, City of Camden (vote 2)
Pat McLin
Travis Pierce
Henry County
Commissioner, City of Paris (vote 3)
Kathy Ray
Vickey Roberts
Samuel D. Tharpe
Mayor, City of Henry
Dustin Odom
Alderman, City of Henry (vote 2)
Charlotte Barnes
Jody Rayburn
Alderman, City of Puryear (vote 2)
Tellus (Mackie) Gallimore
Dale King
Mitch Sykes
Alderman, Unexpired Term, City of Puryear
Tommy Roberts
Mayor, City of McKenzie
Ryan D. Griffin
Jill Holland
Councilman At-Large, City of McKenzie (vote 3)
Tom Alexander
Carol J. Armpriest
Gerald Merchant
Bobby Young
Councilman At-Large, Unexpired Term, City of McKenzie
Josefina Batton
Houston County
Register of Deeds
Allie Black
Nora Schmidt Coleman
Ashley Lamberth
Linda Wyatt Lamberth
Alonda K. Mills
Terri Reeder Norfleet
Shelia Milam Spears
Montgomery County
Montgomery County Liquor Referendum
FOR legal sale of alcoholic beverages for consumption on the premises in Montgomery County
AGAINST legal sale of alcoholic beverages for consumption on the premises in Montgomery County
City Mayor, City of Clarksville
David D. Allen
A.C. “Big Sarge” Lopez
Joe Pitts
City Council, Ward 1, City of Clarksville
Brian Zacharias
City Council, Ward 2, City of Clarksville has no declared candidates
City Council, Ward 5, Unexpired Term, City of Clarksville
Ambar Marquis
City Council, Ward 6, City of Clarksville
Flora Awuku
Chris Jones
City Council, Ward 7, City of Clarksville
Travis A. Holleman
Garrett Rye
City Council, Ward 10, City of Clarksville
Donald W. Pertzborn
Stacey Streetman
City Council, Ward 11, City of Clarksville
Joe Shakeenab
Obion County
Mayor, City of Kenton
Danny C. Jowers
Alderman, City of Kenton (vote 6)
Harold W. Banks
Sheila Barnes
Jesse Griggs
Steve Hilton
Tim Johns
Wade Simpson
Glenn P. Zarecor
City Judge, City of Kenton
Charles Crouson
Mayor, Town of Obion
Angela Beemer
Rodney Underwood
Councilman, Town of Obion (vote 6)
Patsy Barker
Shane DePriest
Susie Evans
Terry Ledbetter
Betsy Long
Bobby Lucase
Richard Lyons
Dawn Priest
Steve Sherfield
Butch Taylor
Liquor Referendum, Town of Obion
FOR legal sale of alcoholic beverages for consumption on the premises in Obion, TN
AGAINST legal sale of alcoholic beverages for consumption on the premises in Obion, TN
Alderman, Town of Samburg (vote 3)
Ralph Alexander
Mitchell Goree
Grant Reed
City Commissioner, Ward 2, City of South Fulton
Billy Williams
City Commissioner, Ward 3, City of South Fulton
Tommy T.P. Pruett
Liquor Referendum, City of South Fulton
FOR legal sale of alcoholic beverages for consumption on the premises in South Fulton, TN
AGAINST legal sale of alcoholic beverages for consumption on the premises in South Fulton, TN
Mayor, Town of Troy
Mark Watson
Alderman, Town of Troy (vote 5)
Lana Wiseman Carson
Phil Green
Chris Jones
Matt Russell
Kristi Scarborough
City Councilman At-Large, City of Union City
Terry L. Hailey
City Councilman, Ward 1, City of Union City
Ethan G. McGee
Jim Rippy
City Councilman, Ward 4, City of Union City
Cody Martin
Hal Mosier
School Board At-Large, City of Union City
John B. Clendenin
Mack Edward Moore
School Board, Ward 1, City of Union City
Bedford F. Dunavant
School Board, Ward 3, City of Union City
Curtis McLendon
School Board, Ward 5, City of Union City
Scot Gilliam
Alderman, City of Woodland Mills
Blake A. White
Stewart County
School Board Member, District 6, Unexpired Term
Candice Jones
James “Kyle” Possoit
Mayor, Town of Dover
Lisa Lee Collins
Lesa Fitzhugh
Alderman, Ward 1, Town of Dover
Alexander A. Berta
Cody W. Bridges
Mike Pulley
Alderman, Ward 2, Town of Dover
Jonathan “Bo” Timmons
Alderman, Ward 1, Town of Cumberland City
David E. Dunlap
Alderman, Ward 2, Town of Cumberland City
Linda Gunson
Stewart County Liquor Referendum
TO PERMIT retail package stores to sell alcoholic beverages in Stewart County
NOT TO PERMIT retail package stores to sell alcoholic beverages in Stewart County
Weakley County
Mayor, City of Dresden
Lyndal Dilday
Brandi George
Mark Maddox
Mike Vernon
Jeffery T. Washburn
Alderman At-Large, City of Dresden (vote 3)
Gwin Anderson
Matthew Chappell
Curtis Doran
Lana M. Eaves
Kenneth G. Gatewood
Dale Hutcherson
Sandra Klutts
Thomas D. (Tom) McWherter
Kenny Presley
Richard Tidwell
Mayor, City of Greenfield
Cindy McAdams
Alderman At-Large, City of Greenfield (vote 4)
Mark Galey
Jeff Hansen
Jaye Massey
Bobby Morris II
Leanna Stephenson
Mayor, City of Martin
Randy Brundige
Sammy Liles
Alderman, Ward 1, City of Martin
Scott D. Robbins
Alderman, Ward 2, City of Martin
David Belote
Alderman, Ward 3, City of Martin
Terry J. Hankins
Mayor, Town of Sharon
Ali Stalter
Donna Stricklin
Alderman At-Large, Town of Sharon (vote 2)
Monroe Ary
Carla R. Edwards
Joe D. Jones
James Gary Roberts
Teddy (Tee) Vandeveer Jr.