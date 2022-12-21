Rep. Savannah Maddox, citing fundraising challenges, withdraws from race for Kentucky governor

Kentucky’s Republican primary field for governor is a little less crowded.

State Rep. Savannah Maddox said Tuesday she’s no longer running for the top office in the state.

Maddox posted a message on her Facebook page saying it’s become clear that she won’t have the financial resources necessary to compete in the high-profile contest.

“Despite traveling extensively across the Commonwealth, holding a multitude of fundraisers, making thousands of phone calls, sending direct mail, and turning over every rock possible to raise the money, it is clear that we will not have the resources we need to be successful in this campaign. It is for this reason I have decided to withdraw my name from consideration for the Republican nomination for Governor of Kentucky,” Maddox said in her post.

The northern Kentucky lawmaker, who began serving in the General Assembly in 2019, said she’ll instead focus on pushing the state’s Republican legislative leaders to adhere to the GOP party platform.

“We will continue to shake the very foundation of the political establishment through my service in the Kentucky General Assembly,” Maddox said on Facebook.

Some of the other high-profile Republicans who have filed to run for governor, or who have said they plan to run for the office, include Attorney General Daniel Cameron, former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, and state Auditor Mike Harmon.

The winner of the GOP primary will face the Democratic nominee in the 2023 fall general election. Gov. Andy Beshear is seeking a second term in office.

At least two other Democrats, Peppy Martin and Geoff Young, have said they plan to challenge Beshear in the 2023 primary.