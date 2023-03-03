Tennessee Black Caucus calls for resignation of lawmaker whose bill amendment would bring back lynching

Lethal injection for Tennessee’s death row inmates has been on pause since last April. In the meantime, one lawmaker is proposing the use of electric chairs and firing squads as alternatives. There’s an uproar, however, against an even harsher proposal.

The Criminal Justice Committee, earlier this week, passed a measure to add alternative procedures for carrying out executions.

During the hearing, Republican Rep. Paul Sherrell, R-Sparta, suggested another option.

“Can I put an amendment on that that would include hanging by a tree also?” asked Sherrell.

The remark quickly went viral, as people called Sherrell racist and questioned if he’s aligned with the Ku Klux Klan.

On Thursday, two days after his comment, the Sparta Republican read an apology during the House session.

Members of the Black Caucus do not think that was enough. They’re calling on Sherrell to be removed from his committees.

Rep. Johnny Shaw, D-Memphis, believes the punishment should be harsher.

“I think that Rep. Sherrell ought to resign,” Shaw said.

The Chair of the Black Caucus, Rep. Sam McKenzie, D-Knoxville, says the Republican Caucus should also speak up.

“The GOP needs to come out and call this what it is,” McKenzie said. “To look at Rep. Sherrell’s history in the 113th General Assembly and say, ‘If we don’t stop this now, where does it stop?'”

This isn’t the first time Sherrell caused discomfort among the Black Caucus.

On Feb. 1, the first day of Black History Month, he proposed legislation to change Rep. John Lewis Way, named after the civil rights activist, to President Donald Trump Boulevard.

Rep. Vincent Dixie, D-Nashville, pointed out the hypocrisy in how the GOP responded to this incident compared to how quickly the Republicans called out Rep. Justin J. Pearson, D-Memphis, for wearing a dashiki on the House floor.

“Before we even got to our cars, the GOP already had a statement up. The silence has been deafening from the Republicans right now. We have not heard one thing from them,” Dixie said.

When House Speaker Cameron Sexton was asked about Sherrell’s lynching statement, Sexton just mentioned that Sherrell had apologized.