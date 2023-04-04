Asa Hutchinson will be first 2024 presidential contender to visit Ky.

Republican presidential contender Asa Hutchinson will headline an annual political dinner in Warren County.

The former Arkansas governor will speak at the Southern Kentucky Lincoln Day

Dinner. The event will take place Friday, April 14th at the National Corvette Museum.

It’ll be the first visit by a 2024 presidential candidate to Kentucky.

The five most prominent Republican candidates for Kentucky Governor will also

speak, including Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, former U.N. Ambassador Kelly Craft, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck, and State Auditor Mike Harmon.

The event will mark that group’s only joint appearance in Bowling Green before the May primary.