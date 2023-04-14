Republican gubernatorial forum coming to Paducah Tuesday

The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Republican gubernatorial candidate forum on Tuesday to let voters hear from some of the candidates running for governor in the May primary election.

The chamber invited the top five candidates, based on polling and funds raised, to the forum.

Candidates that will be in attendance include Attorney General Daniel Cameron, State Auditor Mike Harmon, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck and Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles.

Former U.N. Ambassador Kelly Craft has also been invited to the forum.