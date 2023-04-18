Tennessee House punts bill to arm teachers as Republicans seek speedy end to tumultuous session

Protestors are keeping the pressure on Republican lawmakers to pass gun control legislation.

They’ve been showing up every day to the Capitol for nearly three weeks since the Covenant School shooting that left six dead. Their persistence could be working after House Republicans postponed hearing a controversial bill that would allow teachers to carry guns.

It wasn’t until 7:30 Monday night that lawmakers took up the bill to arm teachers. Protestors had been at the capitol for more than three hours waiting for the legislation to be heard. Some held signs reading “No more guns in school.”

But as the bill came up, Rep. William Lamberth, R-Portland, made a motion.

“Given the hour I would make a motion that we consider the remainder of today’s calendar at the top of the regular calendar on Wednesday,” said Lamberth.

Katie Cowley was one of those in the gallery discouraged by the postponement. The mother of five drove all the way from Chattanooga to hear the bill, which opponents say is not the solution to school shootings.

She says it shows Republicans are feeling the heat.

“They obviously could win. There’s 75 votes there they could win, obviously. But they don’t want to have to deal with the response,” said Cowley.

Republicans could take the bill up on Wednesday. Or they could not. The House GOP is rushing to adjourn by the week’s end with no clear consensus on how or whether to move forward with gun legislation.