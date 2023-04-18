© 2023
Government & Politics

Tennessee House punts bill to arm teachers as Republicans seek speedy end to tumultuous session

By Blaise Gainey
Published April 18, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT
DSC_9607-1024x681.jpg
WPLN
/
Blaise Gainey
Spectators hold signs in the House gallery as lawmakers take up an agenda that includes a bill to allow teachers to carry guns.

Protestors are keeping the pressure on Republican lawmakers to pass gun control legislation.

They’ve been showing up every day to the Capitol for nearly three weeks since the Covenant School shooting that left six dead. Their persistence could be working after House Republicans postponed hearing a controversial bill that would allow teachers to carry guns.    

It wasn’t until 7:30 Monday night that lawmakers took up the bill to arm teachers. Protestors had been at the capitol for more than three hours waiting for the legislation to be heard. Some held signs reading “No more guns in school.”

But as the bill came up, Rep. William Lamberth, R-Portland, made a motion.

“Given the hour I would make a motion that we consider the remainder of today’s calendar at the top of the regular calendar on Wednesday,” said Lamberth.

Katie Cowley was one of those in the gallery discouraged by the postponement. The mother of five drove all the way from Chattanooga to hear the bill, which opponents say is not the solution to school shootings.

She says it shows Republicans are feeling the heat.

“They obviously could win. There’s 75 votes there they could win, obviously. But they don’t want to have to deal with the response,” said Cowley.

Republicans could take the bill up on Wednesday. Or they could not. The House GOP is rushing to adjourn by the week’s end with no clear consensus on how or whether to move forward with gun legislation.

Blaise Gainey
Blaise Gainey is a Political Reporter for WPLN News. He is the youngest of three siblings, husband and father of two. He previously held the State Government Reporter position for WFSU News in Tallahassee. He is from Apopka, Fla., and graduated from The School of Journalism at the Florida A&M University. He previously worked for The Florida Channel and WTXL-TV. He is excited to move to another capital and report on state government. In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, outdoor activities and enjoying family time.
See stories by Blaise Gainey
