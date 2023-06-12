Paducah project to replace miles of old water mains in Midtown area

A City of Paducah project is aiming to replace more than 3.5 miles of water mains originally installed in the early 1900s over the next 15 months.

The long-planned project is expected to impact traffic along Broadway and Jefferson streets in the McCracken County seat’s Midtown area.

New water service lines and water meter settings will be installed as part of the nearly $3.2 million dollar project, which is partially funded by a $1.2 million dollar Cleaner Water Program grant.

Work on the water mains began Monday.