New court ruling lets Kentucky’s gender-affirming care ban take effect
The same federal judge who temporarily blocked Kentucky’s ban on gender-affirming hormone therapy reversed course on Friday.
U.S. District Judge David Hale issued an injunction on June 28 that prevented Kentucky’s Senate Bill 150 from taking effect while a broader lawsuit challenging its constitutionality continues.
However, on Friday, Hale granted Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s request to pause that injunction until a future ruling by a U.S. appeals court.
Hale cited a ruling last week by that same appeals court, which lifted an injunction against a similar ban on gender-affirming care in Tennessee.
