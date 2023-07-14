New court ruling lets Kentucky’s gender-affirming care ban take effect

U.S. District Judge David Hale issued an injunction on June 28 that prevented Kentucky’s Senate Bill 150 from taking effect while a broader lawsuit challenging its constitutionality continues.

However, on Friday, Hale granted Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s request to pause that injunction until a future ruling by a U.S. appeals court.

Hale cited a ruling last week by that same appeals court, which lifted an injunction against a similar ban on gender-affirming care in Tennessee.

This story will be updated.

