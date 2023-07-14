© 2023
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

New court ruling lets Kentucky’s gender-affirming care ban take effect

Louisville Public Media | By Morgan Watkins
Published July 14, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT
The Indiana Supreme Court is considering a sentence appeal for a man convicted in 2020 of killing and mutilating his ex-girlfriend at her Jeffersonville home.
ONA News Agency/Wikimedia Commons
/
The Indiana Supreme Court is considering a sentence appeal for a man convicted in 2020 of killing and mutilating his ex-girlfriend at her Jeffersonville home.

The same federal judge who temporarily blocked Kentucky’s ban on gender-affirming hormone therapy reversed course on Friday.

U.S. District Judge David Hale issued an injunction on June 28 that prevented Kentucky’s Senate Bill 150 from taking effect while a broader lawsuit challenging its constitutionality continues.

However, on Friday, Hale granted Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s request to pause that injunction until a future ruling by a U.S. appeals court.

Hale cited a ruling last week by that same appeals court, which lifted an injunction against a similar ban on gender-affirming care in Tennessee.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Louisville Public Media. To see more, visit Louisville Public Media.

Tags
Government & Politics gender-affirming caretransgender youthLGBTQ rights
Morgan Watkins
Morgan is WFPL's health reporter. Email Morgan at mwatkins@lpm.org.
See stories by Morgan Watkins
Related Content