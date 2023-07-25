Dozens gather for 2nd Amendment Rally in Henry County, TN

About 100 people, including state and federal representatives, gathered at a rally in Henry County, Tennessee on Saturday in support of the Second Amendment.

According to the Paris Post-Intelligencer , some elected officials spoke out against Republican Governor Bill Lee’s proposed gun control policies, which would allow law enforcement to remove firearms from those deemed mentally unfit.

Republican State Representative Tandy Darby of Weakley County said he disagrees with Lee’s proposal, saying it “looks like a red flag law.”

Lee has called a special legislative session to meet in August to discuss gun regulations.