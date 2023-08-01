© 2023
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

U.S. appeals court allows Ky. gender-affirming care ban to stay in effect for now

Louisville Public Media | By Morgan Watkins
Published August 1, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT
Protesters demanded the Jefferson County Board of Education refuse to comply with new state restrictions on transgender kids.
Jess Clark
/
LPM
Protesters demanded the Jefferson County Board of Education refuse to comply with new state restrictions on transgender kids.

An appeals court declined to reinstate a block on Kentucky's ban on gender-affirming hormone therapy for transgender kids. But that isn't the final word on the issue.

A U.S. appeals court ruled Monday that Kentucky’s ban on gender-affirming hormone therapy for transgender minors can stay in effect for now.

The ban was briefly blocked by a district court judge, but he reversed his decision a couple of weeks ago. That reversal stemmed from the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals' recent decision to let a similar ban on gender-affirming care take effect in Tennessee.

Plaintiffs challenging the Kentucky law asked the same appeals court to temporarily block the commonwealth's law again, but the court declined.

The panel of judges doesn’t think the plaintiffs will win their case. But Monday’s ruling isn’t the final word on that.

The case will keep working its way through the courts.

Tags
Government & Politics gender-affirming caretransgender youthtransgender rights
Morgan Watkins
Morgan is WFPL's health reporter. Email Morgan at mwatkins@lpm.org.
See stories by Morgan Watkins
Related Content