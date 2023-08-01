U.S. appeals court allows Ky. gender-affirming care ban to stay in effect for now

A U.S. appeals court ruled Monday that Kentucky’s ban on gender-affirming hormone therapy for transgender minors can stay in effect for now.

The ban was briefly blocked by a district court judge, but he reversed his decision a couple of weeks ago. That reversal stemmed from the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals' recent decision to let a similar ban on gender-affirming care take effect in Tennessee.

Plaintiffs challenging the Kentucky law asked the same appeals court to temporarily block the commonwealth's law again, but the court declined.

The panel of judges doesn’t think the plaintiffs will win their case. But Monday’s ruling isn’t the final word on that.

The case will keep working its way through the courts.