Ky. State Fraternal Order of Police endorses GOP candidate for governor Daniel Cameron

The Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police announced Tuesday that its membership voted to endorse Daniel Cameron, the state’s Republican attorney general, in this year’s race for governor.

When making the announcement, state FOP president and Clark County Sheriff Berl Perdue Jr. said Cameron has been a “a friend to the FOP since the day he stepped foot into public office.”

“During his tenure as Attorney General, Daniel has had our backs,” Perdue said. “Our members know that he is available when needed, supports us in good and bad times and ultimately offers the best platform for law enforcement to thrive in the Commonwealth.”

Perdue called the Republican nominee “the overwhelming choice.”

Cameron said in a video shared on social media he was “honored” to be endorsed by the organization – which includes more than 67 lodges holding a membership of 10,700 active and retired law enforcement officers across Kentucky.

“I am always going to stand up and support and back the blue and the brave men and women of our law enforcement community,” he said. “

Earlier this month, Cameron unveiled a law enforcement plank of his platform , including recruitment and retention bonuses for law enforcement officers, passing a law mandating prosecutors pursue the death penalty for people convicted of killing officers and blocking civilian review boards from getting subpoena powers.

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear also released a public safety proposal this month, including raises for state troopers, training stipends, a defined benefit pension plan for all officers and grant funding for body armor upgrades.