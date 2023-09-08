Ky. Supreme Court assigns temporary replacement for McCracken County district judge

Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice Laurence VanMeter has appointed a special judge to temporarily serve in place of a district court judge in McCracken County.

An order issued Wednesday said the Second Judicial District’s Division 2 judge, Chris Hollowell, is “unable to perform the duties of his office.”

VanMeter has appointed retired judge Hunter Whitesell, who previously served as a district judge in the First Judicial District, to serve as a special judge in Hollowell’s absence.

The order did not state the reason for Hollowell’s absence or when the fifth term judge would return to the bench.

Under Kentucky’s constitution, the chief justice can temporarily assign any active or retired justice or judge to serve in district, circuit or family court as necessary.