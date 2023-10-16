Delta Regional Authority announces $1.5 million investment into western Ky. communities

The Delta Regional Authority is awarding over $1.5 million dollars in investments to three projects in western Kentucky.

The Paducah Riverport Revitalization project is getting more than $418,000 dollars to revitalize a storage facility; the Muhlenberg County Airport Hangar Expansion project in Greenville is getting more than $750,000 dollars as part of a multi-phase expansion; and the Webster County Workforce Training Equipment project in Dixon is getting more than $325,000 dollars to purchase workforce training equipment for students in manufacturing, healthcare, industrial, and computer-aided design career tracks.

These projects are projected to create nearly ten jobs and train 415 people.

Funding for this program was made available partly by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Joe Biden.