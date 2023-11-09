© 2023
Tennessee plans to spend 64% of its next environmental budget on internet service

WPLN | By Caroline Eggers
Published November 9, 2023 at 11:42 AM CST
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation plans to spend $35 million on new broadband infrastructure in state parks next year.
Courtesy Compare Fibre
/
Unsplash
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation plans to spend $35 million on new broadband infrastructure in state parks next year.

Internet service will be Tennessee’s top environmental spending priority next year.

On Tuesday, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation formally proposed a $55 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2024.

The agency plans to spend nearly two-thirds of that amount, or about $35 million, on expanding “broadband infrastructure” in state parks.

There is one new law that will affect this buildout.

Last year, Tennessee’s state legislature passed a law that provides tax breaks to broadband companies, like AT&T, to expand internet networks until 2025. The Tennessee General Assembly Fiscal Review Committee estimated that broadband companies would save about $68 million annually — enough to build a new park every year, the Tennessee Lookout reported.

“The broad nature of the tax bill and the process of its passage exposed the power of AT&T in the Tennessee legislature, where it has used its money to maintain a vast influence over telecommunications and broadband policy in the state,” the Lookout found, calculating that AT&T has spent $9.6 million to influence Tennessee politics since 2009.
tennessee legislature
Caroline Eggers
Caroline Eggers covers environmental issues with a focus on equity for WPLN News through Report for America, a national service program that supports journalists in local newsrooms across the country. Before joining the station, she spent several years covering water quality issues, biodiversity, climate change and Mammoth Cave National Park for newsrooms in the South. Her reporting on homelessness and a runoff-related “fish kill” for the Bowling Green Daily News earned her 2020 Kentucky Press Association awards in the general news and extended coverage categories, respectively. Beyond deadlines, she is frequently dancing, playing piano and photographing wildlife and her poodle, Princess. She graduated from Emory University with majors in journalism and creative writing.
