Livingston County judge-executive resigns to return to military service

Livingston County Judge-Executive Garrett Gruber announced Tuesday that he would be resigning from his role to return to military service.

An executive order signed by the far western Kentucky judge-executive indicates the veteran is “returning to full time military duty with the Kentucky Army National Guard.”

The Republican was reelected to a second term just over a year ago.

Democratic Governor Andy Beshear will have 30 days to choose someone to replace Gruber, according to a social media post made by a Livingston County official. That same post confirmed that the Livingston County Fiscal Court appointed Brad Hunter to fill the position until the governor makes an appointment.

