Beshear appoints local attorney as judge-executive in Livingston Co.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced earlier Monday that he has appointed attorney Teris Swanson as the new Livingston County judge-executive.

This appointment follows the resignation of Republican Garrett Gruber from the post earlier this month.

Swanson works as an attorney for the Bryant Law Center in Paducah, and has also held a variety of roles in her community and local government.

She will be sworn in Tuesday morning at the Livingston County Courthouse.

A special election will be this November to elect a new judge-executive for the county.

Gruber’s resignation came after he decided to return to military service with the Kentucky National Guard.