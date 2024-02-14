Tennessee kids could start learning firearm safety in public school by 2025

Tennessee lawmakers want school students to learn firearm safety in public school.

Around half of Tennessee households have guns, and it’s expected that most children will eventually come across a firearm. Lawmakers want to be sure they know what to do when that happens.

Public school students are already required to have annual trainings to help keep them safe in case of a fire, tornado or other emergencies. The measure moving through the legislature would add firearm safety to that required list.

Firearm safety training could help “counteract some of the things that they see on TV” and in video games, Rep. Jesse Chism (D-Memphis) said during debate in the House Education Instruction Subcommittee.

The measure passed subcommittee and now heads to the full committee.