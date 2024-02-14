© 2024
Tennessee kids could start learning firearm safety in public school by 2025

WPLN | By Blaise Gainey
Published February 14, 2024 at 3:11 PM CST

Tennessee lawmakers want school students to learn firearm safety in public school.

Around half of Tennessee households have guns, and it’s expected that most children will eventually come across a firearm. Lawmakers want to be sure they know what to do when that happens.

Public school students are already required to have annual trainings to help keep them safe in case of a fire, tornado or other emergencies. The measure moving through the legislature would add firearm safety to that required list.

Firearm safety training could help “counteract some of the things that they see on TV” and in video games, Rep. Jesse Chism (D-Memphis) said during debate in the House Education Instruction Subcommittee.

The measure passed subcommittee and now heads to the full committee.
tennessee legislaturegun safety
Blaise Gainey
Blaise Gainey is a Political Reporter for WPLN News. He is the youngest of three siblings, husband and father of two. He previously held the State Government Reporter position for WFSU News in Tallahassee. He is from Apopka, Fla., and graduated from The School of Journalism at the Florida A&M University. He previously worked for The Florida Channel and WTXL-TV. He is excited to move to another capital and report on state government. In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, outdoor activities and enjoying family time.
