Murray State vet school bill passes Kentucky House

A bill allowing Murray State to offer doctoral degrees in veterinary medicine passed Thursday in the Kentucky House.

House Bill 400 would amend existing state statute to allow the far western Kentucky institution to open Kentucky’s first veterinary school.

In a press release, Murray State president Bob Jackson said the initiative is “vitally important” for the recruitment and retention of future veterinarians in the Commonwealth.

A report from Kentucky’s Veterinary Shortage Working Group found that fewer than 60 vets in the state dedicate more than 70% of their time to caring for large animals.

House Bill 400 now advances to the Senate. A separate bill in the Senate would also allow for a veterinary program at Murray State.

