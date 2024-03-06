© 2024
Bill to protect IVF treatment, access to contraceptives dies in Tennessee House

Tennessee Lookout | By Anita Wadhwani
Published March 6, 2024 at 11:43 AM CST
Embryologist Ric Ross holds a dish with human embryos at the La Jolla IVF Clinic in California. The Tennessee House voted down a bill that would have made clear that Tennessee’s abortion ban does not endanger fertility treatments.
Getty Images
/
Sandy Huffaker
Embryologist Ric Ross holds a dish with human embryos at the La Jolla IVF Clinic in California. The Tennessee House voted down a bill that would have made clear that Tennessee’s abortion ban does not endanger fertility treatments.

GOP members assert the law is unnecessary and IVF and birth control remain legally accessible in Tennessee

A bill that would have made clear that Tennessee’s abortion ban does not endanger fertility treatments or access to contraceptive care was voted down in a House committee on Tuesday.

The bill, by Rep. Harold Love, Jr., D-Nashville, and Sen. Raumesh Akbari, D-Memphis, was introduced in January but gained the support of at least one Republican lawmaker after the Alabama Supreme Court ruled earlier this month that frozen embryos can be considered children — and, therefore, discarding them is a criminal act.

The Alabama court’s ruling has raised concerns about access to IVF for families facing infertility in states that, like Tennessee, have imposed abortion bans and restrictions.

Alabama Republicans this week are expediting legislation to add legal protections for IVF treatment.

Bills to protect IVF treatment are also advancing in Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina. In Arkansas, Republican lawmakers recently blocked a similar effort.

Love said the bill was necessary to provide assurances to Tennessee women and families that accessing birth control or undergoing fertility treatments was not breaking the law.

“If this question is not answered, you are going to have some families who may not be sure about what process they can pursue to start their family,” he said.

“That’s why we pass clarifying language. That’s why we put things in code so everyone knows what can and cannot be done, what is and is not the law. It’s to make sure that those who want to use contraceptives are clear, that’s not abortion, and those who want to pursue IVF are clear that that is also is not abortion.”

But a majority of GOP members on the House Population Health Subcommittee dismissed the need to clarify the state’s abortion ban, which makes it a Class C felony for anyone who performs the procedure.

“Even though we are talking about this being clarifying language, to me there’s actually more confusing language in this, in that the laws we currently have … both IVF and contraception is legal in the state of Tennessee,” said Rep. Brian Terry, a Murfreesboro Republican.

“It is legal here in Tennessee, and there’s not something that anybody is doing to not make that legal in Tennessee,” Terry said.

Terry also questioned whether the bill would allow selective abortion of implanted embryos.

The bill would only apply to frozen embryos not yet implanted in a uterus, according to the bill’s sponsors, including Rep. Ron Travis — the only Republican to sign on to it.

“Our intent is not to allow abortion after that embryo has been brought into the mother and brought alive,” Travis said.

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti in 2022 opined that unused embryos do not fall under the state’s abortion ban, but Democrat John Ray Clemmons said the legal opinion does not guarantee protections from prosecution or civil suits in court.

“An attorney general opinion is simply one attorney’s opinion, but codifying language makes it very clear that this access is protected,” said Clemmons, a Nashville Democrat.

This story was originally published by the Tennessee Lookout.
Government & Politics in vitro fertilizationtennessee legislature
Anita Wadhwani
Anita Wadhwani is a senior reporter for the Tennessee Lookout. The Tennessee AP Broadcasters and Media (TAPME) named her Journalist of the Year in 2019 as well as giving her the Malcolm Law Award for Investigative Journalism. Wadhwani is formerly an investigative reporter with The Tennessean who focused on the impact of public policies on the people and places across Tennessee. She is a graduate of Columbia University in New York and the University of California at Berkeley School of Journalism. Wadhwani lives in Nashville with her partner and two children.
See stories by Anita Wadhwani
