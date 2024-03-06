FEMA approves nearly $1.4 million for new Mayfield City Hall, Police Department

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved nearly $1.4 million in recovery funding to aid in the construction of a new city hall and police department in Mayfield.

Both structures were destroyed during the December 2021 tornado outbreak, when a deadly EF-4 tornado killed 24 people in Graves County, injured dozens more and damaged thousands of structures. These funds will go to restore those city buildings to their pre-disaster function and capacity.

A City of Mayfield release said FEMA will, in total, contribute nearly $7.3 million to the construction of the new city hall and police department.

The additional funds, the release indicated, will be made accessible to the city once architecture and engineering plans have been developed and approved. After that, the city will begin construction work on the new facilities.

The Graves County Courthouse was also badly damaged in the tornado outbreak. It was torn down last year and a groundbreaking for the new one – expected to cost $17 million – was held on the second anniversary of the storm.