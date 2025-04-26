Beshear's aid request for April floods gets partial approval from Trump Administration

President Donald Trump has approved part of Governor Andy Beshear's request for a major disaster declaration from the April flooding that hit much of Kentucky.

The president approved Individual Assistance for Kentuckians in 13 counties affected by the most recent flooding.

The governor's request also included Public Assistance for 33 counties and hazard mitigation for the entire state.

Those portions of the request are still pending.The governor will request that additional counties be added to the declaration through an amendment once ongoing assessments are completed.

Seven Kentuckians died as a result of the flooding earlier this month.

This is the second major flooding event in Kentucky in three months.

Kentucky was denied public assistance for two Kentucky counties and individual assistance to six counties affected by February's flood event.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated counties can begin applying for assistance at DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) at 800-621-FEMA (3362) or by using the FEMA App. Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or other similar service, can give FEMA the number for that service.

When applying for assistance, make sure:

You upload your documents online via the FEMA App or by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov.

Your damaged home is your primary residence.

You haven't received assistance for the same losses from another source, including insurance.

You are able to be reached by FEMA at the contact information you provide in the application.



If you disagree with FEMA's decision, you may appeal:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

In person at a Disaster Recovery Centers, which will open in coming days.

Or by mail or fax.



The following counties have been approved for federal individual assistance:

Anderson, Butler, Carroll, Christian, Clark, Franklin, Hardin, Hopkins, Jessamine, McCracken, Mercer, Owen, and Woodford Counties

A request has been made for the Public Assistance Program and Direct Federal Assistance for the following counties:

Anderson, Barren, Butler, Campbell, Carroll, Christian, Clark, Elliott, Estill, Floyd, Franklin, Gallatin, Green, Greenup, Hardin, Hickman, Hopkins, Jessamine, Johnson, LaRue, Lawrence, Lee, Logan, McCracken, Mercer, Muhlenberg, Owen, Owsley, Pendleton, Spencer, Union, Washington, and Woodford

