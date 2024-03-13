© 2024
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tennessee bill blocking court oversight of Legislative rules dies in committee

Tennessee Lookout | By Anita Wadhwani
Published March 13, 2024 at 10:20 AM CDT

A bill that would have prevented Tennessee state courts from hearing challenges to Legislative rules failed to pass a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, effectively shelving the measure this year.

The bill was brought by Rep. Gino Bulso, R-Brentwood, and Sen. Adam Lowe, R-Calhoun, months after a Davidson County Chancellor issued an injunction that blocked the Tennessee House of Representatives from banning members of the public from holding signs during a special session last August.

Chancellor Anne Martin ruled the sign ban during the highly-charged session on gun violence would likely be found unconstitutional at trial, but the ACLU of Tennessee, who represented three women challenging the rule, agreed to the case being dismissed as moot after the five-day session came to a close.

Bulso, an attorney, said earlier this year that he has sponsored the bill “just to enforce the constitutional provisions that deal with the General Assembly.”

The bill, had it become law, was likely to have faced a legal challenge of its own.

This article was originally published by The Tennessee Lookout.

Tags
Government & Politics tennessee legislature
Anita Wadhwani
Anita Wadhwani is a senior reporter for the Tennessee Lookout. The Tennessee AP Broadcasters and Media (TAPME) named her Journalist of the Year in 2019 as well as giving her the Malcolm Law Award for Investigative Journalism. Wadhwani is formerly an investigative reporter with The Tennessean who focused on the impact of public policies on the people and places across Tennessee. She is a graduate of Columbia University in New York and the University of California at Berkeley School of Journalism. Wadhwani lives in Nashville with her partner and two children.
See stories by Anita Wadhwani
Related Content