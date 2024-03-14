Tennessee GOP lawmakers vote to expand gun rights as advocates call for reform

Firearms have become the leading cause of death for children and teens in the U.S., as calls for gun reform have grown louder. Here in Tennessee, Republicans in charge have ignored them.

Hundreds of Tennesseans — with Moms Demand Action and 100 other groups — rallied at the capitol this legislative session, calling for gun reform.

Vanderbilt University freshman Drew Spiegel volunteers with Students Demand Action. He says most Tennesseans want the same thing.

“The vast majority of Tennessee voters want common sense gun laws, like extreme risk protection orders and secure storage requirements,” Spiegel said. “We deserve better than a state legislature that chooses division over decency, money over morality and self-interest over safety.”

The opportunity for action is available. Lawmakers are in session right now, and there are several bills that would limit access to firearms and raise the requirements for obtaining and possessing one.

But Rep. Justin J. Pearson, D-Memphis, says the Republicans aren’t even willing to hear them.

“For three weeks, Rep. Clay Doggett has pushed the legislation that we are putting forward back,” said Pearson. “Whether that’s dealing with assault weapons ban, safety storage, the Republican Party is continuously showing us that they have no concern about addressing the No. 1 killer of children in our state.”

However, Republicans are passing bills related to firearms — just not the kind advocates are calling for. One would require that public school children get a firearms safety lesson. And another, still making its way through the legislature, would allow those with enhanced handgun carry permits to bring firearms into businesses that prohibit them.