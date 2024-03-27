Tennessee law enforcement may soon be required to report unauthorized immigrants to the federal government

Current law allows local law enforcement agencies to report to the federal government when they arrest a person that is unauthorized to be in the United States. A bill heading to the governor would require it.

Sen. Charlane Oliver, D-Nashville, says the bill sounds like practices in the South during slavery.

“This bill seems to have some remnants of the past when I think about during the slave patrols when folks had to carry papers to make sure that they were free,” said Oliver.

Others against the bill worry it could lead to over policing and discrimination against people of color. The measure’s sponsor, Republican Sen. Brent Taylor of Memphis, attempted to ease the concerns.

“This is not going down and hunting somebody who looks Hispanic, pulling them over and demanding papers that is an absurdity to even suggest such a thing,” said Taylor. “All we are trying to do is, if you are here illegally and you commit yet another crime that law enforcement should report you to the federal officials so that they can make a determination whether or not that person should be deported from our country.

The bill now heads to Gov. Bill Lee for his signature. It’s one of several measures this session targeting people who are unlawfully present in Tennessee.

