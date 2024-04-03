Tennessee advances bill allowing teachers to carry firearms, rejects bills restricting gun access

Tennessee is facing a stark increase in gun violence. With more than 1,500 people killed by gunfire in 2021, Tennessee is now No. 10 in the nation for firearm mortality per capita. But that’s not stopping state lawmakers from passing bills to expand access to guns.

On Tuesday, lawmakers approved a measure that allows teachers and other school personnel to carry a firearm onto campus.

Similar bills have failed in the past. But Sen. Paul Bailey, R-Sparta, believes this is the best version yet due to the stricter requirements a person must meet.

“They must possess a valid handgun carry permit issued by this state, must be fingerprinted by the appropriate law enforcement agency, must pass a psychological evaluation,” Bailey said. “They must have written authorization of the chief of the appropriate law enforcement agency. They must complete a minimum of 40 hours of training specific to school policing that has been approved by Peace Officer Standards & Training Commission.”

But for Moms Demand Action, it isn’t enough. Retired Tennessee educator Sue Clark believes the fact that who is carrying a gun will be kept secret from parents is not acceptable.

“Parents will not have any say in whether or not their children are in classrooms with teachers carrying guns,” Clark writes.

The bill will head to the Senate floor next. The House version is still in the committee process.

Democratic lawmakers tried multiple times to limit access to guns, but their bills failed to get a hearing.

One would’ve allowed a judge to prevent a person from purchasing or possessing a firearm if they are found to be a danger to society. Another would’ve gotten rid of permitless carry of handguns.

