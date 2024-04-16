Parents, students and educators speak out against bill to arm Tennessee teachers

Tennessee youth, parents and teachers voiced their opposition to a bill that would allow school staff to carry guns on campus — without notifying parents or students — on Monday morning. The Tennessee Senate passed its version of the measure last week after a contentious floor session that ended up with most of the gallery being cleared of spectators. The House can now take up its version of the bill, HB 1202, anytime. If it passes, it’ll head to Gov. Bill Lee for his signature.

The adults

Melissa Alexander attended the press conference with her son, who is a survivor of the Covenant School shooting that left six people dead last March.

“Every single child locked down in a classroom that day survived. And that is a direct result of the true heroism of our teachers, who kept their classrooms calm and quiet while an active shooter roamed the hallways,” she said.

Rose Gilbert / WPLN News Covenant moms Mary Joyce (left) and Melissa Alexander (right) speak out against a bill that would allow school staff and faculty to carry guns at school.

Alexander described how her son’s teacher kept the classroom quiet as the assailant walked right past their classroom door, which did not lock. She pointed out that under this bill, teachers carrying guns would need to go after the assailant, leaving their students without the kind of supervision and guidance she believes may have saved her son’s life.

“What if she hadn’t been there to help the children and instead went after the shooter? The outcome likely would have been very different and would have almost certainly led to increased chaos and confusion for the brave first responders who came to secure the situation and protect our children,” she said.

Alexander also read a statement from an unnamed Covenant School teacher, who said this bill could drive away teachers who may not want to come to work not knowing which of their colleagues was carrying a weapon.

“I am very concerned that if this bill that arms teachers passes, we will lose the best and the brightest in the education field while adding much more opportunity for gun-related accidents,” she wrote.

Alexander was joined by the executive director of the Tennessee Catholic Conference, Rick Musacchio, who represents the Diocese of Nashville, Diocese of Memphis and the Diocese of Knoxville. There are about 15,000 school students in Catholic schools across the state.

“House Bill 1202 brings more guns into school and, frighteningly, brings them into less well-trained hands,” he said.

The bill would required teachers to obtain an enhanced handgun carry permit and complete annual training, but Musacchio said that’s not enough to prepare teachers to respond effectively or safely in an active shooting situation.

“One thing that’s really important to keep in mind with what we saw at the Covenant School was the importance of of a highly trained response. Metro’s officers were absolute heroes. And that heroism came from from the training that they had,” he said, pointing out that even police officers can fail to act quickly, as in the case of the Uvalde school shooting.

Mary Joyce, whose daughter is another Covenant survivor, also took issue with the bill’s stipulation that a teacher’s decision to carry a firearm at school would be kept confidential from parents, students and other school staff.

“The children wouldn’t even know they would be alone in the classroom until an active shooter emergency occurred,” she said, “With no time to prepare, they would watch their teacher run off down the hallway while they had to lock their door, pull down the shade, take shelter in the hard corner of the classroom, and stay quiet and calm without any supervision.”

“While our legislators only play out fantasy scenarios of what it’s like during an active shooting and how they’d be heroes, my children know exactly what happens,” she added.

The kids

Meanwhile, around 200 Nashville high school students led a walk from the public library downtown to the Tennessee Capitol, holding signs pronouncing their opposition to arming teachers. Walking in solidarity with the students were Nashville lawmakers, Sen. Heidi Campbell, and Reps. John Ray Clemmons and Bo Mitchell. Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, joined the students at the Capitol.

Blaise Gainey / WPLN News Students participating in the Walkout for Change reach the Tennessee State Capitol.

Ella Brinen is a senior at Martin Luther King Jr. Magnet High School. She wants lawmakers to avoid taking a vote on the bill at all.

“We do not want guns in school. Guns are the problem. They do not belong there. Students belong there. Textbooks that are updated belong in our schools, not guns,” Mello said. “So, I urge the legislature to not even give merit to this bill. It is ridiculous.”

The House bill was held on the desk last year after it became clear that the Senate would no longer be willing to pass any gun legislation after the Covenant School shooting. But with the Senate passing the bill last week, the House has a chance to approve it and send it to Gov. Bill Lee. Last week, House leadership was asked if they’d be doing so, but said it’d be left up to the sponsor, Republican Rep. Ryan Williams of Cookeville.

Hume Fogg senior Ibti Cheko had a message directly for the House majority leader.

“Dear Rep. Lamberth, do not take this bill up. Sincerely, everybody,” Cheko said.

While William Lamberth isn’t the sponsor of the bill, being majority leader could give him the ability to convince other members of the Republican Party to not bring the bill up.

Gov. Lee told reporters last week that he wouldn’t be able to comment on the bill until it reaches his desk.