Father Jim Sichko selected to emcee 144th Fancy Farm Picnic

Fancy Farm Picnic organizers announced Wednesday that Father Jim Sichko will be the emcee for the 144th annual Graves County event.

Sichko is a priest of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Lexington, Kentucky, and preaches and gives motivational speeches internationally.

The Fancy Farm Picnic usually has a rotation of emcees, including Democrats, Republicans and neutral speakers.

The picnic, which serves both as a fundraiser for the St. Jerome Catholic Church and the unofficial kickoff to Kentucky’s fall campaign season, will take place on August 3.