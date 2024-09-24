© 2024
First female elected Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice

WKU Public Radio | By Lisa Autry
Published September 24, 2024 at 9:55 AM CDT
Kentucky Chief Justice-elect Debra Lambert
Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts
Kentucky Chief Justice-elect Debra Lambert

For the first time in history, Kentucky's Judicial Branch will be led by a woman.

Kentucky Supreme Court justices have elected Deputy Chief Justice Debra Lambert to lead the high court. Her four-year term will begin Jan. 6, 2025.

Lambert will succeed current Chief Justice Laurence VanMeter as Chief Justice.

“I am confident that Chief Justice-elect Lambert will lead the Judicial Branch with integrity and ensure the efficient and fair administration of justice for this great commonwealth," VanMeter said in a statement.

Lambert is a native of Bell County who was elected to the state Supreme Court in 2018. She previously served as a Kentucky Court of Appeals Judge for four years. Her resume also includes time as a family court judge for Lincoln, Pulaski, and Rockcastle counties where she created the first drug court in the area. She currently heads the Kentucky Judicial Commission on Mental Health.

"While it may be notable that I will be the first woman to serve as chief justice in Kentucky, I am most proud to be a small-town kid from the mountains of Eastern Kentucky who has had a lot of support and encouragement along the way," Lambert said in a news release from the Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts.

 

Lambert earned a bachelor's degree from Eastern Kentucky University and a law degree from the University of Kentucky. Her legal career began as an assistant commonwealth's attorney and city attorney for the city of Mount Vernon.

Lambert resides on Lake Cumberland in Pulaski County.

Government & Politics Kentucky Supreme Court
Lisa Autry
Lisa is a Scottsville native and WKU alum. She has worked in radio as a news reporter and anchor for 18 years. Prior to joining WKU Public Radio, she most recently worked at WHAS in Louisville and WLAC in Nashville. She has received numerous awards from the Associated Press, including Best Reporter in Kentucky. Many of her stories have been heard on NPR.
See stories by Lisa Autry
