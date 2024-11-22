Despite DOJ probe, Tennessee’s Department of Correction maintains that private prison operator is a ‘very good partner’

Tennessee Department of Correction Commissioner Frank Strada told the state legislature this week that his department had made progress or completed most of the action steps assigned to them by the statehouse last year.

But when attention turned to the department’s relationship with private prison operator CoreCivic, the hearing got heated.

This was Strada’s first appearance in front of the legislature since CoreCivic came under investigation by the Department of Justice. There is a civil rights probe into its facility, Trousdale Turner, for assaults, murders and understaffing.

Strada said the DOJ’s investigation does not necessarily mean that Brentwood-based CoreCivic had done anything wrong.

“I think they’ve been a very good partner for TDOC, and the need that we have for population management,” Strada said.

That comment didn’t go over well with Democratic Representative John Ray Clemmons.

“CoreCivic is only a good partner for TDOC to the extent that they make your job easier,” Clemmons said. “I take real issue with CoreCivic being referred to as a good partner. They have breached their contracts multiple times to the extent we have collected liquidated damages from them. It’s probably nowhere near the damage and harm they have done to the inmates in their facilities.”

The inquiry into the state’s relationship with CoreCivic did not end with the DOJ investigation.

Lawmakers also took issue with the fact that CoreCivic is contracted to operate multiple facilities in the state, when a Tennessee law says only one prison can be operated privately. Legislators expressed concerns that the company is taking advantage of a legal loophole by contracting with counties. While TDOC said that is not a violation of the law, Clemmons called for the loophole to be closed.

“I am ashamed of this state for allowing this industry to be born here and prosper here and continue to this day,” Clemmons said.