Tennessee Gov. Lee’s immigration plan comes with a $20.5 million price tag

Gov. Bill Lee’s plan to use state resources for immigration enforcement will cost Tennessee taxpayers $20.5 million annually, an analysis from the state’s fiscal review committee found.

The price tag includes more than $560,000 to establish and run a four-person “centralized immigration enforcement division” that would serve as liaison with the U.S. government to enforce immigration laws.

A grant program to provide funds to local law enforcement agencies that enter into so-called 287(g) agreements with the federal government to enforce immigration laws would cost $20 million annually, the analysis found.

Lee, earlier this month, made the surprise announcement that immigration enforcement legislation would be considered as part of a special session of the Tennessee legislature that convened Monday. The session will also consider Lee’s controversial private school voucher plans and disaster recovery funds for northeast Tennessee counties struck by the inland force of Hurricane Helene.

Immigration enforcement has long been a federal responsibility, paid for by federal funds. Lee’s proposal, if approved by the Legislature, would be the first substantial use of Tennessee taxpayer dollars to enforce U.S. immigration law within the state.

Lee’s proposal – a broad package that also includes criminal penalties for local officials who vote in favor of sanctuary policies for immigrants and adding distinctive markings to state licenses and IDs issued to legal immigrants – has drawn pushback from Democrats who characterized it as a political ploy to distract from Lee’s school voucher plan.

Immigrant advocates have called Lee’s plan “extreme” and said it appears to go further in asserting state power over immigration enforcement than any other non-border state.

Lee has said the proposal is to ensure “our state is ready to assist President Trump in carrying out his immigration enforcement agenda.”

The Legislature is expected to debate the bill this week.

This article was originally published by the Tennessee Lookout.