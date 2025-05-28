Kentucky Republican Party names WKU grad as executive director ahead of 2026 elections

Zach Jordan, a former Arizona deputy state director for President Donald Trump’s campaign, has been named as the next executive director of the Republican Party of Kentucky ahead of 2026 elections.

In a Tuesday press release, RPK said Jordan “brings a background in grassroots leadership and organizational strategy to the role” with his experience in Arizona. In November, Trump won the state’s 11 electoral votes over former Vice President Kamala Harris by winning the popular vote by more than five percentage points.

Jordan takes over the Kentucky role from Adam Feldman, who was serving as interim executive director after Sarah Van Wallaghen’s departure earlier this year. Jordan, who is an alumnus of Western Kentucky University, officially began as executive director on Tuesday. He will oversee daily party operations and assist with strategic planning and fundraising efforts ahead of the 2026 election cycle, when Kentucky will have elections for U.S. Senate and U.S. House seats as well as races in the state legislature.

Robert J. Benvenuti III, RPK chairman, praised Jordan’s work experience in a statement.

“He clearly possesses the intellect, skill and thoughtfulness required to successfully carry out this critical and difficult job,” Benvenuti said. “Zach brings a unique blend of experience in grassroots operations, leadership, fundraising and data strategy. He has a wealth of knowledge and is ready to hit the ground running.”

In Arizona, Jordan’s duties included developing field operation plans and engaging local volunteers, stakeholders and surrogates to build momentum. Before that, Jordan was a vice president of Blair Group, a consulting firm that says it specializes in “grassroots voter contact, activist and volunteer training, strategic communications and earned media campaigns.”

“It’s a great honor to be named the next executive director of such a successful organization,” Jordan said in a statement. “The Republican Party of Kentucky is considered the gold standard for state parties, both in success and dominance in state and federal elections. I look forward to helping build on that legacy. Kentucky Republicans have a bright future, and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

This story was originally published by the Kentucky Lantern.