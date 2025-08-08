Tennessee U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn announces candidacy for governor

U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee is entering the governor’s race, confirming what has been expected in political circles for months.

“It’s official! I’m running for governor to ensure Tennessee is America’s conservative leader for this generation and the next,” Blackburn said in a Wednesday morning post on X, formerly Twitter.

Blackburn’s decision to run for Tennessee’s top political job is no surprise. She’s been leaning toward the candidacy for more than a year as Gov. Bill Lee nears the end of his second four-year term.

The former state House and state Senate member from Williamson County who also served in the U.S. House will square off with U.S. Rep. John Rose, potentially pitting suburban and rural voters against each other.

Rose held his campaign kickoff at the Wilson County Fairgrounds earlier this year, an event heavily attended by Tennessee farmers.

This story was originally published by the Tennessee Lookout.