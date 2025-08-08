© 2025
Tennessee U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn announces candidacy for governor

Tennessee Lookout | By Sam Stockard
Published August 8, 2025 at 10:14 AM CDT
U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, pictured at the 2025 Tennessee Ag Day on the Hill.
John Partipilo
/
Tennessee Lookout
U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, pictured at the 2025 Tennessee Ag Day on the Hill.

U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee is entering the governor’s race, confirming what has been expected in political circles for months.

“It’s official! I’m running for governor to ensure Tennessee is America’s conservative leader for this generation and the next,” Blackburn said in a Wednesday morning post on X, formerly Twitter.

Blackburn’s decision to run for Tennessee’s top political job is no surprise. She’s been leaning toward the candidacy for more than a year as Gov. Bill Lee nears the end of his second four-year term.

The former state House and state Senate member from Williamson County who also served in the U.S. House will square off with U.S. Rep. John Rose, potentially pitting suburban and rural voters against each other.

Rose held his campaign kickoff at the Wilson County Fairgrounds earlier this year, an event heavily attended by Tennessee farmers.

This story was originally published by the Tennessee Lookout.
Sam Stockard
Sam Stockard is a veteran Tennessee reporter and editor with the Tennessee Lookout, having written for the Daily News Journal in Murfreesboro, where he served as lead editor when the paper won an award for being the state's best Sunday newspaper two years in a row. He has led the Capitol Hill bureau for The Daily Memphian. His awards include Best Single Editorial from the Tennessee Press Association.
